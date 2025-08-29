Town Complete Egeli Signing
Friday, 29th Aug 2025 22:19
Town have completed the signing of Norwegian international forward Sindre Walle Egeli from Danish side FC Nordsjælland.
Egeli flew to the UK this morning to complete the formalities on his switch to Town, the clubs having agreed a fee of £17.5 million payable over four years. The 19-year-old has signed a five-year deal.
The fee is a new record for a Championship club, eclipsing the £15.4 million Burnley paid Genk for Mike Tresor last summer.
“I’m really excited to have signed for this club,” Egeli told the official site.
“This is a club with great history and great plans for the future and this is something I really want to be a part of.
“As soon as I knew Ipswich were interested I was excited to come and I believe this club is the perfect place for me to progress in my career.
“I have had some great conversations with the manager and now I can’t wait to get started, meet my teammates and also the supporters.”
Larvik-born Egeli joined Nordsjælland’s academy from Sandefjord in his home country in 2022 and went on to make 43 appearances, scoring 11 goals and picking up 10 assists.
Having won Norway caps at U15, U16, U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels, highly rated Egeli, who was interesting Dutch giants PSV earlier this month, won his first and so far only full cap in 2024.
Given his age, Egeli, who has been handed the number eight shirt, doesn’t count towards Town’s 25-man Championship squad.
Egeli, who won’t be available for tomorrow’s game against Derby as the club is still awaiting international clearance and EFL approval, is the third Norwegian to represent the Blues following Jonny Parr and Vemund Brekke Skard.
The Norwegian youngster’s signing is the Blues’ fourth in just over 24 hours, following right-back Darnell Furlong, loan striker Ivan Azon and midfielder Marcelino Nunez into the club.
Photo: ITFC
