Town Complete Egeli Signing

Friday, 29th Aug 2025 22:19 Town have completed the signing of Norwegian international forward Sindre Walle Egeli from Danish side FC Nordsjælland. Egeli flew to the UK this morning to complete the formalities on his switch to Town, the clubs having agreed a fee of £17.5 million payable over four years. The 19-year-old has signed a five-year deal. The fee is a new record for a Championship club, eclipsing the £15.4 million Burnley paid Genk for Mike Tresor last summer. “I’m really excited to have signed for this club,” Egeli told the official site. “This is a club with great history and great plans for the future and this is something I really want to be a part of. “As soon as I knew Ipswich were interested I was excited to come and I believe this club is the perfect place for me to progress in my career. “I have had some great conversations with the manager and now I can’t wait to get started, meet my teammates and also the supporters.” Larvik-born Egeli joined Nordsjælland’s academy from Sandefjord in his home country in 2022 and went on to make 43 appearances, scoring 11 goals and picking up 10 assists. Having won Norway caps at U15, U16, U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels, highly rated Egeli, who was interesting Dutch giants PSV earlier this month, won his first and so far only full cap in 2024. Given his age, Egeli, who has been handed the number eight shirt, doesn’t count towards Town’s 25-man Championship squad. Egeli, who won’t be available for tomorrow’s game against Derby as the club is still awaiting international clearance and EFL approval, is the third Norwegian to represent the Blues following Jonny Parr and Vemund Brekke Skard. The Norwegian youngster’s signing is the Blues’ fourth in just over 24 hours, following right-back Darnell Furlong, loan striker Ivan Azon and midfielder Marcelino Nunez into the club.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Bluearmy_81 added 22:21 - Aug 29

This guy is going to be a legend 22

Arthur_Hayes added 22:22 - Aug 29

Great news - welcome Sindre 9

ruds added 22:22 - Aug 29

See you tomorrow Walle and let’s bring the positivity to Portman Road!!



COYB 5

Mark added 22:22 - Aug 29

Absolutely brilliant. One of the most exciting signings in the history of the club. COYB. 10

WexBlue added 22:22 - Aug 29

Phenomenal signing, well done MA and co. 13

runaround added 22:23 - Aug 29

What an amazing last 28 or so hours in the world of Ipswich Town 13

gazzaipswich added 22:23 - Aug 29

Get in! He could become a legend for the club, give him time and loads of support ! 13

blues1 added 22:25 - Aug 29

Ruds. U won't see him tomorrow. Not signed in time to play tomorrow. 0

Leedsblue1 added 22:27 - Aug 29

This again shows how key Ashton is to our club.



I can’t believe anybody ever questions him. He produces deals for us again and again.



This is just about the most exciting young player we’ve signed for decades. A genuine coup with a massive ceiling. 20

BlueandwhiteWizard added 22:30 - Aug 29

Really excited by this one. Looks a real prospect. What a great couple of days, we have bought in some real quality. We all need to be realistic about how quickly the group will jell, but the squad is in place for us to have a good season. COYB 4

Cakeman added 22:30 - Aug 29

Welcome Sindre, I’m sure you will enjoy playing for Town 1

Bert added 22:31 - Aug 29

Welcome young man. The deal over 4 years is a master stroke as it helps with the FFP rules. An excellent transfer window that has delivered in all key areas and more. It will take a few games to blend the team but it is looking good. 4

bluesnightorg added 22:32 - Aug 29

SIND-RAY WALL-EE EGG-ELLY,

You're just a wonderkid from Norway-ay,

Go on son, give it some welly,

We know you're better than Omari, eh?



He'll score one goal here,

Two goals there,

Sin-dray Wall-e Eg-ly scores fricking everywhere,

One with his left foot,

One with his head,

One with his right that puts the game to bed -



SIN-DRE..” etc 2

Broadbent23 added 22:33 - Aug 29

Great signing. 1

guentchev123 added 22:34 - Aug 29

Agree with other posts that Mark Ashton and the recruitment team deserve great credit for this and the other signings this week. Egeli looks to have enormous potential and can become a future star of this club. Looking forward to seeing him action but at 19 and this being his first taste of english football, we will have to give him time to adapt. 7

ITFCSG added 22:35 - Aug 29

Better and better. Now this is one top signing, definitely the best this window. Can't wait to see him play. WELCOME TO THE TOWN! 1

WalkRules added 22:36 - Aug 29

I truly hope Mark Ashton is chilling with a cool beer or a large glass of red this evening. He deserves it as the last couple of days must have been mad. Cheers Mark. 7

Dissboyitfc added 22:37 - Aug 29

So pleased with this, turning into a rather successful window!

Thoughts Blueboy? 4

Vancouver_Blue added 22:37 - Aug 29

Brilliant signing. Cheers Mark Ashton, now put your feet up and have a large glass of wine 2

ITFC_1994 added 22:38 - Aug 29

Great signing, the 4th in two days!! It's turned out to be a fantastic window, we have a stronger squad now then we did in the Premier league! Great work KM and MA- the real fans always kept the faith!



I can't wait for the game tomorrow and for all the new signings to be intergrated after the international break!



COYB

5

SuffPunch added 22:38 - Aug 29

To quote Eddie Murphy in Trading Places, What a happy day ! 1

CaptainAhab added 22:38 - Aug 29

Get in! Really excited about this signing!

What an end to the week we've had! 1

MVBlue added 22:40 - Aug 29

And Another And another. Yes!! 2

JewellintheTown added 22:40 - Aug 29

Great stuff.

McKenna hinted that transfers might not be over too.

Rebuild looking good.

The cream will rise to the top now! 1

hammo56 added 22:41 - Aug 29

It sounds like this lad could be a real prospect but we need to remember that is all he is at this time.

Not sure how the level he has been playing at compares to the Championship but it may very well be a step up for him. Yes it was rumoured some other clubs were interested in him but for some reason they weren’t prepared to take the gamble. Hopefully it turns out that we were right to take the chance but only time will tell. 0

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments