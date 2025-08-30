Four Changes For Blues Against Derby

Saturday, 30th Aug 2025 14:03 Town have made four changes for this afternoon’s home game against Derby County with Jens Cajuste, Kasey McAteer, Ashley Young and Conor Chaplin all coming into the side. Cajuste, making his second full debut for the club, replaces Jack Taylor in the centre of midfield with the Ireland international on the bench. Young is given his first league start for the club at right-back with Ben Johnson among the subs. McAteer makes his full debut on the right of the forwards with Jack Clarke dropping to the bench, alongside Sammie Szmodics with Chaplin, making 150th appearance for Town under Kieran McKenna, replacing him as the number 10. New signings Ivan Azon and Darnell Furlong are both named among the substitutes, but there is no place for either Chieo Ogbene or Luke Woolfenden. For Derby, former Blues loanee Lewis Travis is handed his debut following his move from Blackburn, while ex-Town central defender Matt Clarke and one-time loanee Callum Elder are also in the starting line-up. Kayden Jackson is on the bench. Town: Palmer, Young, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Cajuste, Matusiwa, McAteer, Chaplin, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Kipre, Taylor, Johnson, Furlong, Szmodics, Akpom, Azon J Clarke. Derby: Zetterstrom, Sanderson, Clarke, Forsyth, Johnston, Travis, Adams (c), Elder, Clark, Brewster, Morris. Subs: Vickers, Batth, Weimann, Salvesen, Thompson, Ozoh, Jackson, Ward, Nyambe. Referee: Leigh Doughty (Blackpool).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Len_Brennan added 14:12 - Aug 30

Ogbene off to Celtic then? 0

LesTibbetsbrokenleg added 14:13 - Aug 30

Really glad the Chaplin is in the starting line up, he deserves his start, and can be a real game changer.

Cajuste should add some steel in the midfield.

COYB! 3

itfcserbia added 14:14 - Aug 30

Kipre ahead of Woolf? 0

MCELROY_BLUE added 14:14 - Aug 30

Suprise not to see ogbege on the bench. But very happy with the starting 11. 3pt today boys! 0

TimmyH added 14:50 - Aug 30

Glad to see Cajuste starting!!...Taylor should watch how it's done (hopefully). 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments