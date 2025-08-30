Four Changes For Blues Against Derby
Saturday, 30th Aug 2025 14:03
Town have made four changes for this afternoon’s home game against Derby County with Jens Cajuste, Kasey McAteer, Ashley Young and Conor Chaplin all coming into the side.
Cajuste, making his second full debut for the club, replaces Jack Taylor in the centre of midfield with the Ireland international on the bench.
Young is given his first league start for the club at right-back with Ben Johnson among the subs.
McAteer makes his full debut on the right of the forwards with Jack Clarke dropping to the bench, alongside Sammie Szmodics with Chaplin, making 150th appearance for Town under Kieran McKenna, replacing him as the number 10.
New signings Ivan Azon and Darnell Furlong are both named among the substitutes, but there is no place for either Chieo Ogbene or Luke Woolfenden.
For Derby, former Blues loanee Lewis Travis is handed his debut following his move from Blackburn, while ex-Town central defender Matt Clarke and one-time loanee Callum Elder are also in the starting line-up. Kayden Jackson is on the bench.
Town: Palmer, Young, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Cajuste, Matusiwa, McAteer, Chaplin, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Kipre, Taylor, Johnson, Furlong, Szmodics, Akpom, Azon J Clarke.
Derby: Zetterstrom, Sanderson, Clarke, Forsyth, Johnston, Travis, Adams (c), Elder, Clark, Brewster, Morris. Subs: Vickers, Batth, Weimann, Salvesen, Thompson, Ozoh, Jackson, Ward, Nyambe. Referee: Leigh Doughty (Blackpool).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 299 bloggers
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town. by The_Flashing_Smile
I decided to set myself a challenge for the new season - to write a poem match report for every league game. Why? I’ve no idea really.
Championship Preview: Derby County by ad_wilkin
When John Eustace took over at Pride Park on 13th February the Rams looked to be in serious trouble, however, six wins and two draws across March and April was impressive form and was just enough to keep them up by a point on the final day of the season.
Championship Preview: Preston North End by ad_wilkin
Preston North End were one of just a few teams to take three points off Ipswich Town in the 2023/24 season going 3-0 up at Deepdale by half-time before a Kieffer Moore brace restored hope but was not enough to inspire Town to a point, the game ending 3-2.
Championship Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Will Still does now have a UEFA Pro Licence and following successful spells at Stade de Reims and RC Lens, has finally made the much-anticipated move to English football to take over a Southampton side that churned through managers in their attempt to survive the Premier League.
Carabao Cup Preview: Bromley by ad_wilkin
It’s an early Carabao Cup trip to League Two Bromley to kick off Town’s cup exploits and test the depth of the squad. Last season the Blues fell at their first hurdle with an on-penalties defeat to AFC Wimbledon in round two.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]