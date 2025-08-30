McKenna: Ogbene Could Move Out On Loan
Saturday, 30th Aug 2025 18:16
Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that winger Chieo Ogbene could move out on loan before Monday’s 7pm deadline.
The Irish international returned to action in pre-season after rupturing his achilles at Brentford last October.
The 28-year-old was absent from today’s squad and after the match McKenna explained why.
“Chieo’s OK, there’s a possibility, and it’s only a possibility, that Chieo might go on loan,” he said.
“A player, of course, coming back from a really, really big injury. He’s done terrific to get himself out there for us this year, but probably had to come into competitive games sooner than would have been ideal.
“So, we feel, Chieo feels that a period now where he can possibly build up his minutes on loan, really just focus on getting his body to the best condition and play really regularly for someone over the next period, could be beneficial, get himself up to full speed.
“That’s an option we’re looking at over the weekend. What level? There are few different options.”
Photo: Matchday Images
