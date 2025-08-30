McKenna: Ogbene Could Move Out On Loan

Saturday, 30th Aug 2025 18:16 Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that winger Chieo Ogbene could move out on loan before Monday’s 7pm deadline. The Irish international returned to action in pre-season after rupturing his achilles at Brentford last October. The 28-year-old was absent from today’s squad and after the match McKenna explained why. “Chieo’s OK, there’s a possibility, and it’s only a possibility, that Chieo might go on loan,” he said. “A player, of course, coming back from a really, really big injury. He’s done terrific to get himself out there for us this year, but probably had to come into competitive games sooner than would have been ideal. “So, we feel, Chieo feels that a period now where he can possibly build up his minutes on loan, really just focus on getting his body to the best condition and play really regularly for someone over the next period, could be beneficial, get himself up to full speed. “That’s an option we’re looking at over the weekend. What level? There are few different options.”

Photo: Matchday Images



londonben added 18:21 - Aug 30

Good option I think, half season one and then reassess at Christmas. He could be huge for us in the second half of the season but for now after his injury he just needs minutes and with Philogene, Macateer and Egeli competing for the same position already he’s not going to play enough to get back up to speed with us. 0

TimmyH added 18:31 - Aug 30

Well he's done absolutely nothing whilst here admittedly he did have a lengthy injury but that's another bust for a player that cost £8M... -9

muccletonjoe added 18:32 - Aug 30

Can we loan McKenna out to get him up to speed -13

Bazza8564 added 18:35 - Aug 30

With so many options im not surprised, we have 12 forwards presently including Wes and AAH and 4 places in the team. 0

Leutard added 18:38 - Aug 30

Definitely a bit of a waste of money, but absolutely not his fault at all. That injury is just pure bad luck, part of the game unfortunately. 2

Len_Brennan added 18:38 - Aug 30

Wes Burns will be back playing after Christmas, so with Egeli & McAteer signed, we might have seen the last of Ogbene here. 0

trevski_s added 18:39 - Aug 30

A loan for him seems like a good deal. As McKenna says he had a really bad lengthy injury last season and as great as it has been to see him back, he has still looked a bit rusty (which is completely understandable). Loan to maybe a Scottish Prem, lower Championship or higher League 1 or maybe to one of the clubs we have loaned someone from like Como



Can also see move outs (loan or transfer) for AAH, Taylor (would rather keep Humphreys here) and either Harry Clarke (depending on where he is in recovery) or Johnson which would take squad size down to 26. Then Townsend probably won't get registered this season (or at least till the January window). Not really heard much on Burns recovery either so he may not get registered this window either (unless he is close to return) 1

itfc2024 added 18:44 - Aug 30

Really ur rather mcateer and philogene over him this is a joke mcateer and philogene are useless



Mckeena out -15

jas0999 added 18:48 - Aug 30

Could be a mistake. The current attacking players - not including this weeks signings - look below average at best.



McKenna also needs to wake up and get up to speed with winning again. Extremely poor start to the season. 0

chepstowblue added 18:53 - Aug 30

He has been very ineffectual. But it's Philogene who makes me realise just how good Omari was !! 3

Stato added 19:01 - Aug 30

This feels like a player driven request but he hss done nothing since arriving so its good we just move him on. Our right side has looked awful for last 12 months and that includes Omari -1

Lennie added 19:18 - Aug 30

What a lot of negativity….again. Ogbene had a tough start last season in premiership but was starting to show premiership quality when he got injured. We’ve helped him through a major injury to near recovery but we can’t give him enough game time to get back to full strength with lack of reserves matches an no Caribou cup … what should we do … only option is get him out on loan to a club who can give him the opportunity to get back to match fitness and he can give us a decent option in new year… who knows what our squad will look like by then. Trust our manager and his team… they have a big job integrating the new players into the squad… most of which are a marked improvement on some before them … keep the faith, be patient and it will become a successful season 1

ArnieM added 19:29 - Aug 30

It Should be Philiogene loaned out. He didn't beat his man once today. In fact he didnt even take them on. Jack Clarke made more of an impact than Philiogene when he came on.



0

Bluewhiteboy added 19:35 - Aug 30

Sums up the Ashton era. Buy in quantity and hope you will get quality. Another player paid a fortune for and will end up now paying half his wages 0

