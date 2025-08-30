McKenna: Woolfy's Made It Clear He Wants to Go

Saturday, 30th Aug 2025 21:04 Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that central defender Luke Woolfenden wants to leave the club and could move on before Monday’s 7pm deadline. The 26-year-old, who signed a new contract which runs to the summer of 2027 with an option for a further year in January, looks unlikely to play regularly this season with skipper Dara O’Shea in his right-sided central defensive role. Rumours have circulated all summer that the academy product wanted to move on with Watford, Coventry and Stoke City understood to be interested. A move looked less with the Blues’ proposed move for Club America’s Uruguayan international Sebastian Caceres having broken down, but McKenna says Woolfenden, who is from Chantry, could be among those to depart on deadline day. “Luke’s made it clear for quite a while that he wants to go, so we’ll see what that situation ends up in,” he told BBC Radio Suffolk. Town have 30 players who qualify for their 25-man squad. Conor Townsend won’t be registered as he’s out for the season with an ACL injury, while Elkan Baggott seems certain to move out on loan. McKenna revealed at his post-match press conference that Chieo Ogbene could also go on loan, while Ali Al-Hamadi, Harry Clarke and Cameron Humphreys are others who may make moves.

Photo: Matchday Images



itfc2024 added 21:08 - Aug 30

I don't blame wolfy wanting to leave when u see the 2 cart horses in front of him making mistake after mistake and still don't get a chance I wish him the best hope he find a new club who's respect him unlike mckenna 0

Mark added 21:11 - Aug 30

So has he handed in a formal transfer request in that case?



I am not sure the Greaves-O'Shea pairing is looking £30m better than the Burgess-Woolfenden partnership, so I understand Luke being unhappy about not playing. The team getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup so easily did not help him though. 0

