Eustace: Disappointing Not to See the Game Out in 'World Record' Injury Time

Saturday, 30th Aug 2025 21:24 John Eustace was disappointed his side were unable to see out their game against the Blues with Jack Clarke scoring the Blues’ equalising penalty deep in what the Derby manager felt was “world record” time added-on as the match ended 2-2. Clarke’s spot-kick hit the net in the 16th minute of injury time with the game continuing for around another minute after that, 13 having been indicated on the fourth official’s board but with further stoppages following. “Really happy with how we started the game,” Eustace said. “I thought for the first half an hour we were excellent. We really took the game to a top team and held our own. “And then we conceded a really sloppy goal and Ipswich had some really good pressure for the last 10 minutes of the first half. “We regrouped and in the second half we came out like we started the first. We were excellent, we scored two good goals and not to see the game out was really disappointing. “It’s hard for me to comment on what I want to say, but to get 14/15 extra minutes, that might be a world record possibly for time added on. “But what an effort from the group. For the last 10 minutes we were under the cosh, defended the box really well. “Look at the talent they've brought off the bench and the way we matched them and defended. “I thought we frustrated them really well this afternoon and I'm obviously very disappointed not to get the three points.” Asked if referee Leigh Doughty explained why there was so much additional time, Eustace added: “I asked and he said ‘I was surprised’ because I think the fourth official, from what I can gather, was the one in charge. That’s what he said anyway. But then the fourth official told me it was the referee in charge of it, so who knows. “It is what it is. I think the first game against Stoke we had 11 or 12 minutes added on. It’s important that we see the games out. “Ultimately we’ve made an error in judgement for the penalty and that’s something we’ve got to learn from.” Eustace was asked his thoughts on the penalty the Blues were denied when George Hirst was felled in the box, with the Scotland international booked to add insult to injury, and also the studs-up challenge by former Town loanee Lewis Travis, who was making his Rams debut, on the grounded Jens Cajuste, which looked worth of a red rather than a yellow card. “I can’t remember the Hirst one,” Eustace responded. “I didn’t see Trav’s either. Listen, Trav’s a competitive player. I don’t know. I couldn’t comment on that. I’m sure Kieran will comment on it, but I won’t.”

Photo: TWTD



Pique added 21:28 - Aug 30

The time was added on because you have encouraged your team to play act and cheat. It's got nothing to do with world records, it's on you. 12

henryblue added 21:29 - Aug 30

How much injury time did this plank expect there to be? Is he not aware that if you instruct your players to feign injury at every given opportunity, then the ref will add it on at the end? I thought 13 minutes was the minimum he could have given. 6

John_Grose added 21:30 - Aug 30

Hmmm, I wonder where the 16 minutes came from as there were hardly any occasions where the Derby players feigned head injuries! 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 21:31 - Aug 30

I can't remember a team that has indulged in so much cheating. You expect a bit of time wasting (unfortunately) these days, but Derby were off the scale. I was unhappy that more time wasn't added at the end. 8

saxon added 21:33 - Aug 30

Very short lived record then, as today's Millwall v Wrexham game had 23 minutes of added time.

3

TheBoyBlue added 21:35 - Aug 30

Really? He didn't know why there was so much injury time? Not the most observant is he. 3

ipswichone added 21:43 - Aug 30

What about the penalty,that never was given?Hurst was clearly fouled in the penalty box,and then was booked,for what the referee classed as diving 3

bluelad7 added 21:46 - Aug 30

Whilst we are still integrating new players etc, we don’t need an incompetent ref to make if harder. 2

Gforce added 21:51 - Aug 30

So he clearly saw their penalty incident which was further away ,but didn't see ours which was closer !

Absolute anti football to$$er. 0

ThatMuhrenCross added 21:59 - Aug 30

Wasn't even the latest goal in the Championship today tbf. 0

Portman51 added 21:59 - Aug 30

Matched the world record time wasting, fake injuries and glacial substitutions. 2

Umros added 22:03 - Aug 30

Cough - more time added at Millwall today - not a world record. Interesting to note you had 11/12 in another game this season, anything to do with your crap tactics maybe ?. Even first two minutes of the injury time were wasted by the persistent tactics from the game of feining injuries and deliberately breaking the game up every few seconds. Embarrassing. 2

poet added 22:04 - Aug 30

Laughable from the manager with a convenient memory. As for “world record injury time”, what’s more accurate is a world record time wasting team that pulled off every dirty trick out of the clueless managers play book.



Asking a paying public to go along and witness such an abject display in the name of football, is bordering

on the criminal.



It’s tactics such as these that makes a mockery of the well known phrase…. ‘The beautiful game’. Nothing beautiful about useless Eustace’s team tactics, probably drawn up on the back of a fag packet - kick it long, knock it on and get it in the box. When under pressure fake injury and time waste .



If he attempted to take McKenna on at football, it would be like a Sumo Wrestler trying to emulate a dancer in the Bolshoi Ballet. 1

micksillett added 22:09 - Aug 30

Never have i seen a team cheat by feigning injury so much ! He can have no complaints about the amount of injury time, as his team created it !! If there was the same amount of injury time for them at Stoke as well, it shows that that is there tactic to survive the season, disrupt the play as much as possible. Teams like Derby are going a long way to ruining the game !! Everything crossed for them to be relegated! 0

SpiritOfJohn added 22:23 - Aug 30

Eustace losing all credibility after those comments. He clearly sent his team out to waste time and con the ref at every opportunity and complains about some of those lost minutes being added back on at the end. As for Lewis Travis, what a pathetic individual - should have seen red for his cowardly stamp on Cajusté. 1

tractor_lady added 22:27 - Aug 30

Play football for 90 mins rather than creating a pantomime and you might find added time is far less… 0

RegencyBlue added 22:44 - Aug 30

If your players spend so much time feigning injury you can hardly complain when the referee, who by the way had a shocker generally, adds on the time wasted!



It’s been many years since I’ve seen such blatant time wasting and for once it was suitably punished. 0

