|Ipswich Town 2 v 2 Derby County
EFL Championship
Saturday, 30th August 2025 Kick-off 15:00
Eustace: Disappointing Not to See the Game Out in 'World Record' Injury Time
Saturday, 30th Aug 2025 21:24
John Eustace was disappointed his side were unable to see out their game against the Blues with Jack Clarke scoring the Blues’ equalising penalty deep in what the Derby manager felt was “world record” time added-on as the match ended 2-2.
Clarke’s spot-kick hit the net in the 16th minute of injury time with the game continuing for around another minute after that, 13 having been indicated on the fourth official’s board but with further stoppages following.
“Really happy with how we started the game,” Eustace said. “I thought for the first half an hour we were excellent. We really took the game to a top team and held our own.
“And then we conceded a really sloppy goal and Ipswich had some really good pressure for the last 10 minutes of the first half.
“We regrouped and in the second half we came out like we started the first. We were excellent, we scored two good goals and not to see the game out was really disappointing.
“It’s hard for me to comment on what I want to say, but to get 14/15 extra minutes, that might be a world record possibly for time added on.
“But what an effort from the group. For the last 10 minutes we were under the cosh, defended the box really well.
“Look at the talent they've brought off the bench and the way we matched them and defended.
“I thought we frustrated them really well this afternoon and I'm obviously very disappointed not to get the three points.”
Asked if referee Leigh Doughty explained why there was so much additional time, Eustace added: “I asked and he said ‘I was surprised’ because I think the fourth official, from what I can gather, was the one in charge. That’s what he said anyway. But then the fourth official told me it was the referee in charge of it, so who knows.
“It is what it is. I think the first game against Stoke we had 11 or 12 minutes added on. It’s important that we see the games out.
“Ultimately we’ve made an error in judgement for the penalty and that’s something we’ve got to learn from.”
Eustace was asked his thoughts on the penalty the Blues were denied when George Hirst was felled in the box, with the Scotland international booked to add insult to injury, and also the studs-up challenge by former Town loanee Lewis Travis, who was making his Rams debut, on the grounded Jens Cajuste, which looked worth of a red rather than a yellow card.
“I can’t remember the Hirst one,” Eustace responded. “I didn’t see Trav’s either. Listen, Trav’s a competitive player. I don’t know. I couldn’t comment on that. I’m sure Kieran will comment on it, but I won’t.”
