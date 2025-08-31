10-Man U18s Denied First Win in Injury Time

Sunday, 31st Aug 2025 10:12

Town’s U18s were denied their first U18 Premier League victory of the season in injury time having been reduced to 10 men just after the break, their home game against Reading ending 1-1 yesterday.

Jackson Nsofor (pictured) gave the Blues the lead in the 24th minute, then in first-half injury time keeper Josh Bentley saved a George Booth penalty.

However, four minutes after the restart Bentley was shown a straight red card, forward Nelson Eze making way for sub glovesman Ruben Wreford.

David Wright and Matt Pooley’s side hung onto their lead until the 95th minute when Aaron Nour levelled for the visitors.

U18s: Bentley, Brouwers, Mandey (Boakye-King 83), Olawole, O’Sullivan, Sains, Nsofor (Omar 68), Wood (c), Eze (Wreford 52), Pedder (Brown 83), Unadike (Burton-Yurevich 68).





Photo: TWTD