Town and Swans Mfuni 'Approaches Rejected'
Sunday, 31st Aug 2025 11:36
Town and Swansea are reported to have loan approaches for defender Stephen Mfuni turned down by Manchester City.
Mfuni, 17, plays as a centre-half or a left-back and has been capped by England at U16 and U17 levels.
According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues and Swans have had loan proposals turned down by City, who are said to want to keep him for both the short and long term.
Wigan-born Mfuni is yet to make a senior competitive appearance but featured in pre-season ahead of 2024/25.
Central defence looks the area of the squad where the Blues are most likely to add before Monday’s 7pm deadline with Luke Woolfenden potentially moving on. Watford, Coventry and Stoke are among the clubs keen on the 26-year-old.
Elsewhere, Town are claimed to have shown interest in Sheffield Wednesday forward Bailey Cadamarteri, son of former Bradford, Everton and Leeds frontman Danny.
According to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield United and Blackburn have made bids for the 20-year-old, while Town and Preston are also claimed to have made contact.
The Blues would appear well covered for attacking players since the signings of Sindre Walle Egeli and Ivan Azon following the additions of Chuba Akpom and Kasey McAteer.
Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 299 bloggers
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town. by The_Flashing_Smile
I decided to set myself a challenge for the new season - to write a poem match report for every league game. Why? I’ve no idea really.
Championship Preview: Derby County by ad_wilkin
When John Eustace took over at Pride Park on 13th February the Rams looked to be in serious trouble, however, six wins and two draws across March and April was impressive form and was just enough to keep them up by a point on the final day of the season.
Championship Preview: Preston North End by ad_wilkin
Preston North End were one of just a few teams to take three points off Ipswich Town in the 2023/24 season going 3-0 up at Deepdale by half-time before a Kieffer Moore brace restored hope but was not enough to inspire Town to a point, the game ending 3-2.
Championship Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Will Still does now have a UEFA Pro Licence and following successful spells at Stade de Reims and RC Lens, has finally made the much-anticipated move to English football to take over a Southampton side that churned through managers in their attempt to survive the Premier League.
Carabao Cup Preview: Bromley by ad_wilkin
It’s an early Carabao Cup trip to League Two Bromley to kick off Town’s cup exploits and test the depth of the squad. Last season the Blues fell at their first hurdle with an on-penalties defeat to AFC Wimbledon in round two.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]