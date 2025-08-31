Town and Swans Mfuni 'Approaches Rejected'

Sunday, 31st Aug 2025 11:36 Town and Swansea are reported to have loan approaches for defender Stephen Mfuni turned down by Manchester City. Mfuni, 17, plays as a centre-half or a left-back and has been capped by England at U16 and U17 levels. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues and Swans have had loan proposals turned down by City, who are said to want to keep him for both the short and long term. Wigan-born Mfuni is yet to make a senior competitive appearance but featured in pre-season ahead of 2024/25. Central defence looks the area of the squad where the Blues are most likely to add before Monday’s 7pm deadline with Luke Woolfenden potentially moving on. Watford, Coventry and Stoke are among the clubs keen on the 26-year-old. Elsewhere, Town are claimed to have shown interest in Sheffield Wednesday forward Bailey Cadamarteri, son of former Bradford, Everton and Leeds frontman Danny. According to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield United and Blackburn have made bids for the 20-year-old, while Town and Preston are also claimed to have made contact. The Blues would appear well covered for attacking players since the signings of Sindre Walle Egeli and Ivan Azon following the additions of Chuba Akpom and Kasey McAteer.

Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect



Cookieboy added 11:47 - Aug 31

On what I have seen from the later part of last season and the beginning of this. The Town needs a quality left back that can defend. Oh how much we will miss Townsend 1

jas0999 added 12:07 - Aug 31

We don’t need any more loans. Four is more than enough. 1

cartman1972 added 12:30 - Aug 31

We do not need a 17 yr old loanee.....he's hardly likely to ever play 0

