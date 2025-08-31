Travis: Cajuste Tackle Totally Accidental
Sunday, 31st Aug 2025 16:29
Former Blues loanee Lewis Travis has claimed his stamp on Town midfielder Jens Cajuste during yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Derby County was “totally accidental”.
Cajuste was already on the floor having been fouled by Travis’s teammate Bobby Clark when Travis, who was making his Rams debut, caught him high on his chest with his studs.
Referee Leigh Doughty showed only a yellow card but had VAR been in operation there seems little doubt the decision would have been upgraded to a red.
Derby manager John Eustace refused to comment after the match but Travis, who spent the second half of Town’s 2023/24 Championship promotion season on loan with the Blues has protested his innocence on social media.
“On the tackle against Cajuste, totally accidental,” he wrote on Instagram. “Good to have a visit back at Portman Road. Wish you guys a successful season.”
As referee Doughty took some action at the time, it’s unlikely the FA will take the matter further.
Photo: Matchday Images
