Travis: Cajuste Tackle Totally Accidental

Sunday, 31st Aug 2025 16:29 Former Blues loanee Lewis Travis has claimed his stamp on Town midfielder Jens Cajuste during yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Derby County was “totally accidental”. Cajuste was already on the floor having been fouled by Travis’s teammate Bobby Clark when Travis, who was making his Rams debut, caught him high on his chest with his studs. Referee Leigh Doughty showed only a yellow card but had VAR been in operation there seems little doubt the decision would have been upgraded to a red. Derby manager John Eustace refused to comment after the match but Travis, who spent the second half of Town’s 2023/24 Championship promotion season on loan with the Blues has protested his innocence on social media. “On the tackle against Cajuste, totally accidental,” he wrote on Instagram. “Good to have a visit back at Portman Road. Wish you guys a successful season.” As referee Doughty took some action at the time, it’s unlikely the FA will take the matter further.

Photo: Matchday Images



springfield added 16:32 - Aug 31

Just making himself look an even bigger d*&%



FFS how thick/blind does he think we are.... 8

cymroglas added 16:32 - Aug 31

I know you are an ex player Travis. But really? The ITV footage speaks for itself.

Don’t try and pull the wool over our eyes. 6

cymroglas added 16:34 - Aug 31

P.s that is a sending off all day 6

trevski_s added 16:34 - Aug 31

Totally accidental my left ****. Even without VAR how he only got away with only a yellow is shocking, oh wait no it's not it's because the ref was s**t. Even the post he wrote was complete BS, probably told to write it by Eustace to make it seem like they cared and were worried 4

Dubchief added 16:37 - Aug 31

If you look at his reaction after the incident a team mate high fives him, there’s was a wink among them. Maybe I’m recalling this wrong and it was a different t incident but it was not an accident at all 3

robinsonj added 16:41 - Aug 31

What an idiot! I was in the north stand and I could see the intent from there. Looking at a close up of his face there was real aggression and intent on it. He must gat a retrospective ban at the very least, and so should the ref! 6

dirtydingusmagee added 16:42 - Aug 31

Thats a load of botox 1

blueoutlook added 16:44 - Aug 31

Thought you were above this Travis. Sad, you were part of that team that took us up. Makes you look bad now mate. 4

Dubchief added 16:45 - Aug 31

Yeah actually watching back it’s a different but he has a wry smile about this after the card shown is only a yellow, intentional and pretty nasty. Was going to be difficult for any side to get all 3 points against Derby with all the shenanigans the ref let them get away with. With a different ref I think that was heading toward a convincing win. Our defence needs to be more switched on though, we are getting poor mistakes each game costing us 2

RegencyBlue added 16:47 - Aug 31

No way was that accidental. Thought as much at the match and the video footage only confirms it, the movement was deliberate and not natural. It was a red card all day long.



Having said that not at all surprised the ref bottled it because he had an absolute shocker overall!



3

dyersdream added 16:47 - Aug 31

Absoulute Bullsh1TE 1

Portman51 added 16:52 - Aug 31

Never mind accidental, it wasn't even a tackle, more like a deliberate attempt to put a player out of the game. 1

Edmundo added 16:52 - Aug 31

Show some integrity,, Travis, and I hope you apologise to Cajuste because he could have really made a meal of it (like all your teammates did on being tickled). 0

BeachBlue added 16:52 - Aug 31

Yeah, yeah and I "accidentally" walked into Wimpy the other day. I then "accidentally" ordered a 1/4 pounder with cheese and chips!



That's my excuse and I'm sticking to it. 1

wellhungphil added 16:53 - Aug 31

What Mr Travis said: “Good to have a visit back at Portman Road. Wish you guys a successful season.”



What Mr Travis meant: “Good to have a visit back at the old stomping ground. Wish you guys a successful season.” 0

Bert added 16:54 - Aug 31

Their manager crafted all the time wasting and incidents to slow the game down. When he sent on the last two subs within 30 seconds of each other, it added another minute to the 13 added on. Without that we would not have had the penalty so Derby only have themselves to blame. 0

tractor_lady added 17:01 - Aug 31

Absolute rubbish you can see the intent, Travis you were an embarrassment all game with needless tackles. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 17:10 - Aug 31

Probably overthinking it but do wonder if he had hoped to join us permanently ahead of last season and is now bitter. Either way, I'm now glad he didn't join us permanently. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 17:25 - Aug 31

About as bad as we will play all season at home, and we get a blatant pen not given against Hirst and an impossibly obvious Red Card for Travis who I like as a player/man, but is taking the #### if he thinks it is anything but a Red.....to be fair he does not say it should not be Red, just that he did not intend to hurt Jens. So that's all OK then!



My main issue is with the appalling Ref. I can't believe officiating in Champ is worse than when we left; how low can it go ?! 0

