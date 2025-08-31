Blades Linked With Ogbene Loan Talks

Sunday, 31st Aug 2025 19:17 Sheffield United are reported to be in discussions with the Blues regarding the loan signing of winger Chieo Ogbene. Yesterday, Town boss Kieran McKenna revealed that the 29-year-old could move out on loan before tomorrow’s 7pm deadline to get regular football following his lengthy spell out due to the ruptured achilles he suffered at Brentford last October. According to BBC Radio Sheffield, the Blades, the Blues’ next opponents at Portman Road a week on Friday, are in talks with Town about taking the Irish international on loan. Explaining the situation, McKenna said at last night’s press conference: “There’s a possibility, and it’s only a possibility, that Chieo might go on loan. “A player, of course, coming back from a really, really big injury. He’s done terrific to get himself out there for us this year, but probably had to come into competitive games sooner than would have been ideal. “So, we feel, Chieo feels that a period now where he can possibly build up his minutes on loan, really just focus on getting his body to the best condition and play really regularly for someone over the next period, could be beneficial, get himself up to full speed. “That’s an option we’re looking at over the weekend. What level? There are few different options.”

BeachBlue added 19:29 - Aug 31

In the words of the immortal Hulk Hogan

"That doesn't work for me, brother!" 1

victorysquad added 19:37 - Aug 31

wierd destination; surely they are rivals? 1

Mark added 19:45 - Aug 31

As one of the teams with parachute money, Sheffield Utd should challenge for the title with us. I am not sure we should loan him to them. Fair enough if they want to stump up a few million to buy him. 1

HighwoodsBlue added 19:49 - Aug 31

Odd move if he were allowed to go to a promotion rival. Besides, I’d sooner have him in the starting XI than Jayden Philogene. -1

jas0999 added 19:55 - Aug 31

Must really want the loan fee to offload to a rival. 0

Ipswich1977 added 20:19 - Aug 31

Ridiculous to even consider this!



Just when you think that the powers that be have their **** together, they consider something as stupid as this.



Wake up! A promotion rival.



Would have Ogbene all day long over Philogene.



Get him out on loan instead. -1

