Day of Departures Expected at Town

Monday, 1st Sep 2025 10:07 The final day of the transfer window is set to see more exits than signings with manager Kieran McKenna having said “the majority of the work is done” regarding rebuilding his squad at Friday’s press conference. It’s been a busy and sometimes chaotic window at Portman Road with more exits than perhaps anticipated, among them key players from the last few seasons including skipper Sam Morsy, Cameron Burgess, Massimo Luongo and Axel Tuanzebe, as well as the big-money departures of Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson. Thursday and Friday saw four players added to the squad, Darnell Furlong, Ivan Azon, Marcelino Nunez and Sindre Walle Egeli, which appeared to cover most of the more obvious gaps in the squad. The main issue at hand ahead of this evening’s 7pm deadline will be reducing numbers with 30 senior players over 21 and consequently qualifying for the 25-man squad. Conor Townsend, who is out for the season with an ACL injury, won’t be registered meaning four players have to leave. The most likely permanent exit is Luke Woolfenden, who manager Kieran McKenna confirmed on Saturday has told the club he wants to move on with his opportunities for the campaign ahead looking limited. As previously reported, Coventry, Stoke City and Watford are all keen on the 26-year-old. Town had been in talks with Club America regarding Sebastian Caceres coming in as a replacement but that potential move broke down. Yesterday, it was reported that the Blues had had a loan enquiry for Manchester City youngster Stephen Mfuni rebuffed and a fifth loanee looks like the most obvious route should Woolfenden’s departure be confirmed and Town look to recruit a replacement. But it may well be the Blues are happy with the options they now have with Darnell Furlong also able to operate at the centre of the defence as well as at right-back. McKenna revealed at the weekend that Chieo Ogbene could go out on loan with a number of clubs interested with Sheffield United emerging as one of them last night. The Blues boss said after the Bromley game that Elkan Baggott had been left out so as not to potentially cause an issue later on in the season should the Indonesia international need to be sent out to two different clubs over the course of the season, so he looks set to move out on loan today. Harry Clarke, Ali Al-Hamadi and Cameron Humphreys are all coming back from injury but McKenna says will be fit after the international break and any of the three could depart as the Blues look to get to 25 senior players. TWTD revealed earlier in the window that Luton Town were eyeing Humphreys, their manager Matt Bloomfield having taken him to Wycombe last year. Oxford may be another potential loan club for the midfielder with ex-Town academy coach and scout Scott Mitchell their head of recruitment having been in the same role with the Chairboys last summer. However, Humphreys can also cover at left-back and the Blues will need what the EFL term a ‘club developed player’ in their 25-man squad in order to be allowed nine rather than eight senior subs with Woolfenden having previously fulfilled that position. Al-Hamadi was also interesting the Hatters earlier in the close season as well as Ligue 1 Toulouse with Charlton and Cardiff also linked. In addition, some of those under-21 and not qualifying for the squad could also move out on loan. Fin Barbrook could get a spell in League One or Two, while Tudor Mendel has made an impressive start in the U21s. McKenna was spotted chatting to Colchester boss Danny Cowley at the JobServe Community Stadium on Friday and the U’s may be among those interested in the former Anderlecht man or someone else in John McGreal and Chris Casement’s squad.

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



PortmanTerrorist added 10:20 - Sep 1

I can generally understand our transfer strategy, but our mismanagement of Burgess and Woolfy does not sit right. I can understand bringing in O'Shea (never a captain) and Grieves, but they should have been made to earn the shirts as I do not beleive they have shown as an upgrade on the 2 in the building....and we have lost Woolfy's ability to put his foot on the ball, spray it or bring it forward; yes Grieves tries to do that but just not an upgrade for me.



Woolfy could/should be our captain now, instead we are likely to lose him, strengthen another team, and yet I understand why he wants to leave and will (as with Burg) wish him all the best for everything he has done and given the Club. -3

MickMillsTash added 10:23 - Sep 1

Bringing in a big Keiffer Moore type player would not be a bad thing if the teams we face are going to play 5-5-0 against us.

Why didn't Grieves go upfront for the last 10 and the 17 minutes of injury time on Saturday?

Hate Derby! 2

