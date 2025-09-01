New Signing Egeli Among Those Away on International Duty

Monday, 1st Sep 2025 10:31 New signing Sindre Walle Egeli is among the players who will be absent from Portman Road over the next fortnight on international duty. The 19-year-old forward is with the Norway U21s for their friendly in Denmark on Thursday and European Championship qualifier at home to Slovenia on next Tuesday. Town have comparatively few players away during this break but with five away with the Republic of Ireland for their World Cup qualifiers, skipper Dara O’Shea, Jack Taylor, Chieo Ogbene, Sammie Szmodics and new signing Kasey McAteer. Ireland host Hungary at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, then travel to take on Armenia in Yerevan on the Tuesday. George Hirst is with the Scotland squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Denmark and Belarus. Steve Clarke’s side face the Danes in Copenhagen this Friday and Belarus in Zalaegerszeg on the following Monday. In addition, development squad forward Josh Pitts is with the Maltese U21s squad ahead of their opening European Championship qualifier at home to Greece on Tuesday 9th September. Young central defender Jacob Mazionis, who is on loan at Cheltenham in League Two, is with the Lithuania U21s for European Championship qualifiers against Ukraine on Friday and Hungary on the Tuesday, both at home. Elsewhere, on-loan keeper Aro Muric is in the Kosovo squad for their World Cup qualifiers away in Switzerland on Friday and at home to Sweden three days later.

Cookieboy added 10:40 - Sep 1

How many will come back with injuries to put a spanner in the works -1

MickMillsTash added 10:43 - Sep 1

Zalaegerszeg is in western Hungary near the Austrian border, But do the Jocks travel by Flixbus to away games?

Sky TV should not show games on a Friday after the international break 0

WeWereZombies added 11:21 - Sep 1

The Denmark vs Scotland game is live on BBC Scotland (Sportscene) Friday evening https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002j0wz with the Belarus game on BBC One Scotland. 0

Bert added 11:22 - Sep 1

After watching Derby on Saturday he must be wondering if all opposition teams consist of time wasters, bullies and con merchants……. not to mention refs who fail to act when they should.









0

