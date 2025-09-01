Ogbene Set For Blades Medical

Monday, 1st Sep 2025 10:39 Blues winger Chieo Ogbene has reportedly been given permission to leave the Republic of Ireland camp to undergo a medical at Sheffield United. BBC Sheffield reported that Town and the Blades were in talks regarding a loan switch yesterday and now say the 29-year-old is set to leave the Ireland camp to have a medical with the South Yorkshire club, who are at Portman Road for the first game after the international break. Ogbene made his return from a ruptured achilles during pre-season and made two starts ahead of schedule and one sub appearance, but with the Blues having added to their wide right options since then. Explaining Ogbene’s situation after Saturday’s game, manager Kieran McKenna said: “There’s a possibility, and it’s only a possibility, that Chieo might go on loan. “A player, of course, coming back from a really, really big injury. He’s done terrific to get himself out there for us this year, but probably had to come into competitive games sooner than would have been ideal. “So, we feel, Chieo feels, that a period now where he can possibly build up his minutes on loan, really just focus on getting his body to the best condition and play really regularly for someone over the next period, could be beneficial, get himself up to full speed. “That’s an option we’re looking at over the weekend. What level? There are few different options.” We understand the deal will include the potential for the Blues to recall him in January.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Radlett_blue added 10:44 - Sep 1

Makes sense for everyone, I think. 0

Blooos added 10:45 - Sep 1

Obviously they've started poorly (as have we) but to loan to a possible promotion rival? Seems a bit of an odd one from us. 6

greyhound added 10:47 - Sep 1

Not convinced by ogbene so makes sense to understand if he will be able to recover to previous levels after a horrendous injury -1

WalkRules added 10:52 - Sep 1

I get it. But I don't like it. 3

WhoisJimmyJuan added 11:07 - Sep 1

WalkRules: and I get it and I DO like your view! 0

Blueballs83 added 11:12 - Sep 1

Is it a full season loan? Surely loaning him until January would make more sense? 1

Bazza8564 added 11:20 - Sep 1

Honestly the only things surprising me about this is that it's just a loan. With Wes nearing a return to fitness, McAteer appearing to be first choice and an abundance of cover from Jack and Jaden, as well as Ben Johnson, I was half expecting him to move on permanently 1

Jugsy added 11:20 - Sep 1

This is fair enough. Also that we've assessed than Sheff U aren't going to be challenging up the top end :D tbf neither are we (yet!)! 0

LWNR1973 added 11:24 - Sep 1

Seen so little of him since he joined, due to the serious injury, with size of the squad now and quality signings, makes sense. 0

ArnieM added 11:31 - Sep 1

You just have to hope Adhton / McKenna know what they're doing.... over recent months ive been less convinced Im afraid. Very happy to be proved wrong btw..... 0

philpott2 added 11:37 - Sep 1

Maybe Sheffield Utd are actually interested in signing him permanently, but need to know more as to the impact of that injury and his future level of performance. After being out so long and not looking the same player we signed in the early games, they are being cautious. 0

Runner added 11:45 - Sep 1

There has to be a clause in there that he will not be playing against his parent club (us) both away & home. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments