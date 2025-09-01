Manchester City Youngster Fletcher to Join Development Squad

Monday, 1st Sep 2025 11:35 Town are set to add 18-year-old Manchester City youngster Luca Fletcher to their development squad. As per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, striker Fletcher is joining on a loan deal with an obligation to buy. The deal is also said to include buy-back and sell-on clauses. The move is along the lines of the Blues’ previous signings of Tudor Mendel and Somto Boniface with the player going into John McGreal and Chris Casement’s U21s squad. Reading-born Fletcher, who has been capped by England at U16 and U17 levels, started his career with his hometown club before moving on to City in 2023. Primarily a central striker but also able to operate on the left and right, Fletcher has scored 12 goals and picked up six assists in 39 Premier League 2 games for City.

Photo: IMAGO/Sportimage via Reuters Connect



Bert added 11:43 - Sep 1

An interesting and wise decision with the future in mind. 0

TownSupporter added 11:44 - Sep 1

How does this work?



Does it take one of our loans away for the season, even if he doesn’t go into squad? 0

blues1 added 12:06 - Sep 1

Town supporter. No, bcse its classed as a loan to the academy. Not as part of the 1st team 0

d77sgw added 12:09 - Sep 1

Not sure our academy players will get much of a look in bearing in mind the size of our senior squad right now! 0

