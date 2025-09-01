Barbrook Set For Lincoln Loan
Monday, 1st Sep 2025 11:48
TWTD understands Blues youngster Fin Barbrook is set to join League One Lincoln City on loan.
Barbrook, 20, enjoyed an impressive pre-season with the Town first team and made his competitive senior debut in the Carabao Cup tie against Bromley.
The Southwold-born schemer’s performance in that game attracted interest from a number of clubs at League One with the Blues deciding the Imps were the best option.
The midfielder spent a successful spell on loan with Sutton United in the National League last season, winning the Amber and Chocolates’ Players’ Player and Young Player of the Year awards.
Photo: Matchday Images
