Barbrook Set For Lincoln Loan

Monday, 1st Sep 2025 11:48 TWTD understands Blues youngster Fin Barbrook is set to join League One Lincoln City on loan. Barbrook, 20, enjoyed an impressive pre-season with the Town first team and made his competitive senior debut in the Carabao Cup tie against Bromley. The Southwold-born schemer’s performance in that game attracted interest from a number of clubs at League One with the Blues deciding the Imps were the best option. The midfielder spent a successful spell on loan with Sutton United in the National League last season, winning the Amber and Chocolates’ Players’ Player and Young Player of the Year awards.

Photo: Matchday Images



melbs_itfc added 11:57 - Sep 1

That’s a good move for him right now. I have a feeling that he is going to do very well. 3

MaySixth added 11:57 - Sep 1

Big step up for the lad to League One level.

His attitude is not in question. 2

Len_Brennan added 11:58 - Sep 1

Humphreys staying then, providing cover at LB.



Good luck to Fin, he's going to be a decent player for us in the near future. 1

BlueArmy999 added 12:03 - Sep 1

Good luck Fin, outstanding attitude, did well in pre season. Go smash it in league one. Hopefully Humphreys goes to Oxford, he deserves championship football. We have cover at left beck with ash young playing that role no problem now we have furlong, Johnson and young for RB cover 0

