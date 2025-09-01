Al-Hamadi Set For Luton
Monday, 1st Sep 2025 12:01
Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi is set to join Luton Town on loan, a deal which will become permanent next summer.
TWTD revealed in July that the Hatters were keeping tabs on the Iraq international, manager Matt Bloomfield having previously worked with him at Wycombe Wanderers.
The Bedfordshire side had appeared to cool their interest but have now come back in for him ahead of this evening’s 7pm deadline.
The 23-year-old, who spent the second half of last season at Stoke City, will join the League One side on an initial loan but with the deal made permanent for £3 million next summer.
Al-Hamadi’s exit along with those of Luke Woolfenden and Chieo Ogbene, as well as Conor Townsend not being registered due to his long-term injury, means the Blues will be down to 26 players who qualify for the 25-man squad.
We understand, at present Town have no plans to bring in a replacement for Woolfenden, so will need to move on only one more player.
Elkan Baggott now looks set to stay following Woolfenden’s exit and Town have no plans to send Cameron Humphreys out on loan.
Harry Clarke would now look the man most likely to move out on loan to get the squad number down.
That would see Humphreys and Baggot as what the EFL term ‘club developed players’, allowing nine rather than eight senior subs, Woolfenden having previously fulfilled that position.
