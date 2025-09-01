Al-Hamadi Set For Luton

Monday, 1st Sep 2025 12:01 Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi is set to join Luton Town on loan, a deal which will become permanent next summer. TWTD revealed in July that the Hatters were keeping tabs on the Iraq international, manager Matt Bloomfield having previously worked with him at Wycombe Wanderers. The Bedfordshire side had appeared to cool their interest but have now come back in for him ahead of this evening’s 7pm deadline. The 23-year-old, who spent the second half of last season at Stoke City, will join the League One side on an initial loan but with the deal made permanent for £3 million next summer. Al-Hamadi’s exit along with those of Luke Woolfenden and Chieo Ogbene, as well as Conor Townsend not being registered due to his long-term injury, means the Blues will be down to 26 players who qualify for the 25-man squad. We understand, at present Town have no plans to bring in a replacement for Woolfenden, so will need to move on only one more player. Elkan Baggott now looks set to stay following Woolfenden’s exit and Town have no plans to send Cameron Humphreys out on loan. Harry Clarke would now look the man most likely to move out on loan to get the squad number down. That would see Humphreys and Baggot as what the EFL term ‘club developed players’, allowing nine rather than eight senior subs, Woolfenden having previously fulfilled that position.

Photo: Matchday Images



ArnieM added 12:02 - Sep 1

The right move and level for him in my view. Good Luck AHH 5

d77sgw added 12:05 - Sep 1

£3m??!?! Yes please..... 7

Scuzzer added 12:05 - Sep 1

£3M! Good deal. 5

cartman1972 added 12:08 - Sep 1

He's £3m and Woolfenden reported £4m .......baffling ..... Al-Hamadi is worth £50 and a packet of crisps ....I certainly won't miss the Iraqi fans bombarding our other social media outlets , truly an awful signing -15

Mat added 12:09 - Sep 1

Football totally gone….. £3m is just crazy……. 1

Roburmsyenna added 12:10 - Sep 1

wouldn't Baggott also fit that criteria?? (club developed) 0

bluesissy added 12:13 - Sep 1

Praise the lord... -1

PortmanTerrorist added 12:15 - Sep 1

Sad day, but surely not Clarke as well ?! Johnson MUST GO before we let Harry out the door....perhaps Johnson's high salary may factor in trying to release him....and his Premier League credentials draws some interest....please. -1

RIPbobby added 12:17 - Sep 1

The club developed player is very useful for us. In coming years when the academy really kicks in. I wonder when we will pinch a kid from a rival team by flexing out Cat1 status? 1

Bazza8564 added 12:20 - Sep 1

£3m is a great deal, get it done!

And i agree with Portman terrorist, I have a real feeling that Harry Clarke has more to offer and he looked so good before injuring himself in preseason.

Ultimately though KM knows what he wants and we still stand £21m up this summer if £4m for Wolfy is correct, money doesnt really seem to be the issue 0

Rimsy added 12:25 - Sep 1

3m? Wow, never thought we'd make a profit on Ali. Crazy prices, shows why we had to pay 10m or so on Mcateer 0

Swailsey added 12:30 - Sep 1

Cartman: Bore off, you horrible person.



Ali: Best of luck and thanks for all your efforts! 5

MickMillsTash added 12:31 - Sep 1

3Million for AAH!!! it's that premier league label that inflates his fee by 2,950,000. -1

jas0999 added 12:32 - Sep 1

Good grief! What a good deal! 2

cartman1972 added 12:40 - Sep 1

swailsey do one .......he's been one of the worst players to wear our shirt ........ -6

Motown added 13:04 - Sep 1

Well said Swailsey. Good luck Ali - top bloke who gives maximum effort and is a credit to himself off the pitch, and still a striker with lots of potential. It's sad that we didn't see the best of him due to injury and lack of consistent game time, but I know there are people of Iraqi heritage in Ipswich who will always be proud that he was the first player from their country to play in the PL! 5

BeachBlue added 13:06 - Sep 1

Best of luck Ali, a good person, it just didn't work out here. 5

Bluemike31 added 13:09 - Sep 1

What people forget about AAH is that he was signed from a much lower level than he has been expected to play at, he, more than anyone suffered from the double promotions and expectation on him was too much, he gives his all at a level that is beyond him, completely not his fault at all. AAH was going out on loan a long time ago before Hirst got One of his injuries and then had to stay, slagging the guy off is ridiculous, he's been the victim of our success and circumstances going against him. I wish him well. 2

bennettrdblue added 13:11 - Sep 1

Wow .

3m .

Wow

Lost for words . 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 13:11 - Sep 1

He would run through a wall, I liked him, good attitude.

I wish him all the best Luton could be a good club for him. 1

DifferentGravy added 13:13 - Sep 1

Nothing to do with his personality. Just based on productivity. Baffled why we signed him in the first place. Almost as if they looked at his stats for Wimbledon and didnt actually watch him play. From the word go he looked slow and laborious, couldnt hold the ball up and didnt create chances. Injury prone on top of that. 4 goals in 20+ games says it all.



0

jazzback added 13:16 - Sep 1

Great deal for club and player. Was bought to help us get out of league, which he achieved. Town now have better players so time to move on. Go show those doubters what you can do at that level 0

JewellintheTown added 13:26 - Sep 1

Nice guy, wish him well.

Hope he goes on to be a hero for them.

Good business for us and AAH. 0

bringmeaKuqi added 13:27 - Sep 1

I can understand loans with obligations to buy based on promotion. But a non-negotiable option? What's the point, why not just sell him now.



Genuinely sad to see him go - this was such a big move in his career and he seemed to be really delighted with it. Loved the club, I felt. But sadly championship isn't his level yet 0

ChrisFelix added 13:32 - Sep 1

They certainly dont want him for his penalty taking ability 0

