Chaplin Set For Pompey Return

Monday, 1st Sep 2025 15:46 Blues forward Conor Chaplin is set to return to his local club Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season, TWTD understands. Chaplin, 28, has been a key player in Kieran McKenna’s back-to-back promotion-winning side having signed for his old Pompey boss Paul Cook from Barnsley in the summer of 2021. We understand there is a recall clause in the deal which could see the attacker come back to Portman Road in January, however, with his contract up next summer, it may be that Chaplin played his last game for the Blues against Derby at the weekend. In total, Chaplin has made 127 starts and 47 sub appearances, scoring 55 times. Worthing-born Chaplin, who came through the ranks at Pompey before moving on to Coventry in January 2019, was joint-top scorer in League One in the 2022/23 campaign, netting 23 times, plus three more in cup competitions. Chaplin will become the fourth senior departure of the day, along with Chieo Ogbene, who is set to join Sheffield United on loan, Luke Woolfenden, who is moving to Coventry, and Ali Al-Hamadi, who exits for Luton, initially on loan. With Conor Townsend not being registered due to his ACL injury, the Blues are now down to the required 25 players aged above 21 for their Championship squad. It’s understood there is nothing in reports linking Elkan Baggott with Peterborough or the Blues with former loanee Mark McGuinness.

Photo: Matchday Images



BeachBlue added 15:47 - Sep 1

Noooo!!!! 17

clbalaam added 15:47 - Sep 1

Was not expecting this at all. Shame to see Chappers go out on loan. 18

WhoisJimmyJuan added 15:48 - Sep 1

Not keen on this at all!! 17

Geordietown68 added 15:48 - Sep 1

Seriously???

We must be bringing someone else in then surely 4

90z added 15:48 - Sep 1

What!! Am I seeing things!? 7

ruds added 15:48 - Sep 1

Today, someone is robbing us of our proud heritage carpet that’s been at Portman Road over the last fun few years.



Whether it needs to happen, who knows? But it’s happening…. 1

BlueBlood90 added 15:49 - Sep 1

Another joke decision. I don't see how we are stronger than the last time we were in the division. 5

Fermi_Parradox added 15:49 - Sep 1

I thought this was coming.



But honestly, it is a huge mistake.



Nobody has the work rate, passion or vision of Chaplin.



We are a worse side without him 34

PavlovsCat added 15:49 - Sep 1

Wtf? 5

tractorboy12341234 added 15:49 - Sep 1

Losing more and more faith in the club atm, this is so unnecessary 0

tomitfc added 15:50 - Sep 1

What the actual hell are we playing at?! -1

sw20tractor added 15:50 - Sep 1

What an awful decision. Why did he start Saturday if we intended to get rid of him? It really feels like we have no clear direction regarding transfers. 4

boroughblue added 15:50 - Sep 1

Terrible, absolutely terrible decision, why when as a club we’ve moaned about so many players leaving would we let Chaplin go with Wolfie on his way too.



Not to mention Chaplin is one of our better players and slots into our number 10 role so well.



I’m the biggest advocate of ‘in KMC and MA we trust’ but I cannot stand this and think it’s a poor move, gutted.



The only positive I have is that I’m happy for CC to be going back to Pompey, but that’s little consolidation 10

floridaboy added 15:50 - Sep 1

Once Nunez is fit then surely he would be the 10. Chaplin would be a bit part player and obviously wants to start.



Good move for him and opens up a spot for a late deal ! 10

baxterbasics added 15:51 - Sep 1

The heart says boooooo. But the head says...hmmm maybe. 11

Gforce added 15:51 - Sep 1

Don't agree with this at all,thought he was one of our better players on Saturday, played really well ,certainly better than Philogene. 6

blue90 added 15:51 - Sep 1

Would be gutted to see him go. That would be all of our prior leadership group out of the door in Morsy, Tuanzebe, Burgess, Chaplin and Luongo. Watching us on the pitch, we don't seem to have a leadership group as such. Hopefully it develops with time. 7

tomitfc added 15:52 - Sep 1

Tractorboy12341234 - absolutely bang on -1

chorltonskylineblue added 15:52 - Sep 1

Nooooo! I'm having real trouble understanding some of our transfer decisions. Paying big money for some players (not all) that don't appear to be an improvement on trusted players that haven't let us down. 2

Town1Inter0 added 15:53 - Sep 1

Shame as a great player. And good for this level. I suspect thigh that KMcK wants to create a team that’s fit for the Prem next season? 2

herfie added 15:53 - Sep 1

Had a feeling this might happen (not being wise after the event!). Clearly KM won’t guarantee him minutes as the rebuild gathers pace. That said, CC has never let us down, and his commitment has been beyond reproach. Wish him well at Pompey - a proper football club. 6

WorcesterBlue added 15:53 - Sep 1

This is sad and bad business unless….Josh Brownhill anybody?? Only if that (or someone equally good in the ‘10’ is happening does this make any sense -2

flykickingbybgunn added 15:53 - Sep 1

One of the best players on the pitch on Saturday. Appalling news. 9

Blueballs83 added 15:54 - Sep 1

WTF!!! Terrible decision! -1

TownSupporter added 15:54 - Sep 1

Wow. Didn’t see that coming.



We have demolished the promotion team and I honestly have not seen that we are better off for it.



Let’s hope it all comes together and fast.



Just wow. 4

