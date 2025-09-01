Barbrook's Lincoln Loan Confirmed
Monday, 1st Sep 2025 16:06
Midfielder Fin Barbrook’s season-long loan move to Lincoln City has been confirmed.
TWTD revealed that the Imps were set to sign the 20-year-old for the season earlier this morning, having fought off competition from a number of other League One sides, the academy product having caught the eye when making his senior debut for the Blues at Bromley last month. We understand the deal includes a January recall clause.
“We really like Fin’s attributes, his ability to play as a number six or number eight in our midfield and see him adding competition in this position,” head coach Michael Skubala told his club’s official website.
“We were really impressed with Fin when we met him during this process, so we know that he possesses the mentality to do well for us and to cope with the demands of League One.
“He has a brilliant role model in Conor McGrandles as a similar type of player and I look forward to seeing him grow throughout the season.”
Director of football Jez George added: “Fin is a player that we’ve known about since a loan at Chelmsford City.
“He did really well at Sutton United last season, making 35 appearances and gaining valuable experience in the National League, and his continued progress with Ipswich this pre-season, culminating with a place on the bench for their first game in the Championship and a start in the Carabao Cup, makes us believe that he can make the next step into League One.
“We sanctioned the sale of Ethan Hamilton with this deal in mind, and we are grateful to Ipswich for trusting us with the next stage of Fin’s development.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 299 bloggers
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town. by The_Flashing_Smile
I decided to set myself a challenge for the new season - to write a poem match report for every league game. Why? I’ve no idea really.
Championship Preview: Derby County by ad_wilkin
When John Eustace took over at Pride Park on 13th February the Rams looked to be in serious trouble, however, six wins and two draws across March and April was impressive form and was just enough to keep them up by a point on the final day of the season.
Championship Preview: Preston North End by ad_wilkin
Preston North End were one of just a few teams to take three points off Ipswich Town in the 2023/24 season going 3-0 up at Deepdale by half-time before a Kieffer Moore brace restored hope but was not enough to inspire Town to a point, the game ending 3-2.
Championship Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Will Still does now have a UEFA Pro Licence and following successful spells at Stade de Reims and RC Lens, has finally made the much-anticipated move to English football to take over a Southampton side that churned through managers in their attempt to survive the Premier League.
Carabao Cup Preview: Bromley by ad_wilkin
It’s an early Carabao Cup trip to League Two Bromley to kick off Town’s cup exploits and test the depth of the squad. Last season the Blues fell at their first hurdle with an on-penalties defeat to AFC Wimbledon in round two.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]