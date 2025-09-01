Barbrook's Lincoln Loan Confirmed

Monday, 1st Sep 2025 16:06 Midfielder Fin Barbrook’s season-long loan move to Lincoln City has been confirmed. TWTD revealed that the Imps were set to sign the 20-year-old for the season earlier this morning, having fought off competition from a number of other League One sides, the academy product having caught the eye when making his senior debut for the Blues at Bromley last month. We understand the deal includes a January recall clause. “We really like Fin’s attributes, his ability to play as a number six or number eight in our midfield and see him adding competition in this position,” head coach Michael Skubala told his club’s official website. “We were really impressed with Fin when we met him during this process, so we know that he possesses the mentality to do well for us and to cope with the demands of League One. “He has a brilliant role model in Conor McGrandles as a similar type of player and I look forward to seeing him grow throughout the season.” Director of football Jez George added: “Fin is a player that we’ve known about since a loan at Chelmsford City. “He did really well at Sutton United last season, making 35 appearances and gaining valuable experience in the National League, and his continued progress with Ipswich this pre-season, culminating with a place on the bench for their first game in the Championship and a start in the Carabao Cup, makes us believe that he can make the next step into League One. “We sanctioned the sale of Ethan Hamilton with this deal in mind, and we are grateful to Ipswich for trusting us with the next stage of Fin’s development.”

Photo: Matchday Images



ruds added 16:11 - Sep 1

Come back Players Player from Lincoln and we really do have a player on our hands! 1

StowTractor added 16:14 - Sep 1

Good Luck Fin 1

