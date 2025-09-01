Ogbene Completes Blades Loan Move
Monday, 1st Sep 2025 17:34
Winger Chieo Ogbene has completed a season-long loan move to Sheffield United.
The 28-year-old was given permission to leave the Republic of Ireland camp earlier today to undergo a medical with the Blades.
Ogbene, a former Rotherham player, says hes moving to familiar territory.
“I’m very happy and excited. It is an honour to be at a great club. I’ve lived here for four years, so I like to think I know what this club means to the people and the city. It is a huge honour to be here,” he told the club’s official website.
“I have a feeling about what Sheffield United means to the people, so to be part of it now and to be immersed into this club which has over 130 years of incredible history and has a passionate fanbase, it is something I want to be part of.
“It is almost like my second home in England and given the stature, it was one I had to take. It is an opportunity you don't pass up on.”
Ogbene made his return from the ruptured achilles he suffered at Brentford in October last year during pre-season and made two starts ahead of schedule and one sub appearance in the first month of the season, but with the Blues subsequently adding to their wide right options since, among them his international teammate Kasey McAteer.
Explaining Ogbene’s situation after Saturday’s game against Derby, manager Kieran McKenna said: “There’s a possibility, and it’s only a possibility, that Chieo might go on loan.
“A player, of course, coming back from a really, really big injury. He’s done terrific to get himself out there for us this year, but probably had to come into competitive games sooner than would have been ideal.
“So, we feel, Chieo feels, that a period now where he can possibly build up his minutes on loan, really just focus on getting his body to the best condition and play really regularly for someone over the next period, could be beneficial, get himself up to full speed. That’s an option we’re looking at over the weekend.”
Ogbene had a trial with the Blues when a Limerick player in January 2018 along with Barry Cotter but wasn’t offer terms and instead joined Brentford.
He finally signed on at Portman Road last summer following an £8 million move from Luton, signing a four-year deal, but had made only four starts and two sub appearances before suffering his season-ending injury against the Bees.
Sheffield United, who are currently bottom of the Championship following four defeats in their opening four games, are Town’s next opponents at Portman Road a week on Friday. Ogbene will be ineligible against his parent club.
Photo: Matchday Images
