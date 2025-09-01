U21s Skipper Taylor Set For Cheltenham Loan

Monday, 1st Sep 2025 18:11

Cheltenham Town are set to sign Blues U21s skipper Tom Taylor on loan.

The League Two Robins already have young central defender Jacob Mazionis on loan for the season and, according to Gloucestershire Live, Taylor is set to join him at Waddon Road.

Forward Taylor, 20, was on the bench for the first team on two occasions last season without making a senior appearance.

Chelmsford-born Taylor has been with the academy since he was a 10-year-old.

Taylor’s contract was up at the end of last season but the Blues took up an option for a further year.





Photo: Matchday Images