Taylor's Cheltenham Loan Confirmed

Monday, 1st Sep 2025 19:31 U21s skipper Tom Taylor’s season-long loan move to Cheltenham Town has been confirmed. The League Two Robins already have young central defender Jacob Mazionis on loan for the season. Forward Taylor, 20, was on the bench for the first team on two occasions last season without making a senior appearance. Chelmsford-born Taylor has been with the clubs since he was a 10-year-old, winning Academy Player of the Year in 2024/25. Taylor’s contract was up at the end of last season but the Blues took up an option for a further year. The transfer window is now closed but with the loose ends on deals still being tied-up. Conor Chaplin, Ali Al-Hamadi and Luke Woolfenden’s moves to Portsmouth, Luton and Coventry respectively are expected to be confirmed in due course.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Lennie added 19:43 - Sep 1

This is interesting… KMK is having a serious clear out … perhaps there were Iain the dressing room … Gone are Burgesss Morsy Chaplin Woolfy Taylor. … plenty of talent coming in … this could be very exciting…. Give them a month to gel then we can start to judge … those who think KMK has lost it need to think a bit more about the bigger picture… he is building the foundations for the premiership 0

grinch added 19:43 - Sep 1

Damn got excited thinking it was Jack Taylor so dissapointed 0

tractor_lady added 19:47 - Sep 1

Lennie this is an u21 Taylor not Jack Taylor 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments