Taylor's Cheltenham Loan Confirmed
Monday, 1st Sep 2025 19:31
U21s skipper Tom Taylor’s season-long loan move to Cheltenham Town has been confirmed.
The League Two Robins already have young central defender Jacob Mazionis on loan for the season.
Forward Taylor, 20, was on the bench for the first team on two occasions last season without making a senior appearance.
Chelmsford-born Taylor has been with the clubs since he was a 10-year-old, winning Academy Player of the Year in 2024/25.
Taylor’s contract was up at the end of last season but the Blues took up an option for a further year.
The transfer window is now closed but with the loose ends on deals still being tied-up. Conor Chaplin, Ali Al-Hamadi and Luke Woolfenden’s moves to Portsmouth, Luton and Coventry respectively are expected to be confirmed in due course.
