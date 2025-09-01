Al-Hamadi's Luton Loan Confirmed

Monday, 1st Sep 2025 21:01 Striker Ali Al-Hamadi has completed his loan move to Luton Town, a deal which will become permanent next summer for £3 million. TWTD revealed in July that the Hatters were keeping tabs on the Iraq international, manager Matt Bloomfield having previously worked with him at Wycombe Wanderers. The Bedfordshire side had appeared to cool their interest but came back in for him ahead of this evening’s 7pm deadline. “I’m really excited about this one, Bloomfield told the Luton official website. “I’ve been a long-time admirer of his and it’s a real signing of intent, especially having seen the way he’s developed over the past couple of years. “He’s an incredible man, someone who is comfortable in himself and isn’t afraid to speak his mind. As a player, he’s got pace and power and wants to get in behind and score goals. “His game really kicked on at Wimbledon and since moving to Ipswich, he’s played with some really top players which has improved his all-round game. “He’s currently working back to fitness from a slight calf injury, but we’re really looking forward to him being a big part of our future.” Al-Hamadi, 23, added: “Having heard what people have said about this club I think it’s the perfect match. I think I need a club like Luton and they need a player like me. “It’s always important when the manager wants to sign you. During my time at Wycombe he helped me a lot as a young player and I think he can take my game to the next level. “My career’s been exciting and full of challenges, but I’ve always adapted and learn and that’s why I love football. “It’s certainly been a unique journey so far but I’m looking forward to what’s next here. “I’m passionate, wear my heart on my sleeve, exciting to watch and I like to score goals. “But I’ve developed another side of my game since joining Ipswich so feel my all-round game has come on so I’m excited to see what we can do here this season.” Liverpool-raised Al-Hamadi, whose Blues contract runs until the summer of 2028, made four starts - one in the league - and 25 sub appearances following his January 2024 move from AFC Wimbledon for a fee in excess of £1 million, scoring five goals. Al-Hamadi’s deadline day exit along with those of Conor Chaplin and Luke Woolfenden, which are set to be confirmed later this evening, and Chieo Ogbene’s loan switch to Sheffield United, as well as Conor Townsend not being registered due to his long-term injury, means the Blues will be down to the 25 senior players required for the Championship squad. Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Julio Enciso completed his move from Brighton to Strasbourg for £16 million, while another ex-Town loanee from the Seagulls, Jeremy Sarmiento, has moved to Serie A side Cremonese on loan. One-time Blues loan central defender Mark McGuinness moved from Luton to Sheffield United on a permanent basis. Former Town winger Kyle Edwards has joined Northampton Town following a trial. Edwards, 27, left Stevenage at the end of last season.

Photo: Matchday Images



GTRKing added 21:06 - Sep 1

Good luck at Luton I feel he will bang 15+ goals for them very good league one player!



Best move for him in playing each week happy days 3

jas0999 added 21:09 - Sep 1

No problem with this one. Good move for everyone concerned.



I wish him well. 2

ringwoodblue added 21:09 - Sep 1

Let’s hope this move works out for all concerned 1

Kickingblock added 21:10 - Sep 1

Good luck, I hope it works out well for you. 1

Swailsey added 21:10 - Sep 1

Best wishes Ali! Thanks for the goals in the championship! 2

WalkRules added 21:14 - Sep 1

Thanks for making us smile. Good luck for a great season. 1

Broadbent23 added 21:29 - Sep 1

Good luck Ali. Hopefully League one will suit you well. 0

