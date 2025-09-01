Woolfenden Completes Coventry Move

Monday, 1st Sep 2025 21:15 Central defender Luke Woolfenden has completed his £4 million move to Coventry City, signing a three-year deal and ending 15 years at his local club. The Midlanders made an approach for the 26-year-old earlier in the window which the Blues rejected but came back in for him ahead of this evening’s deadline with Watford and Stoke City understood to have been among a number of other Championship clubs keen. “I’m excited to be here,” Woolfenden told the Sky Blues' official website. “It’s been in the pipelines for a few weeks now. I’m really excited to get going and getting out on the pitch. “The team have had a great start to the season and I just want to help as much as I can and hopefully the great start continues.” He told the Town site: Luke said: “It has been an absolute honour to represent my hometown club for so long. “When I joined the academy as such a young boy I would never have believed I would go on to make so many appearances for the first-team, let alone achieve everything we have in recent years. “I have seen a lot during my time at the club and there have been some difficult periods as well, but to be a part of such a special time for the club and win back-to-back promotions to the Premier League will live with me forever. “So many people have helped me along the way and I’ve played with so many special teammates who will be friends for life. I’ll always be grateful. “It will be strange to not be an Ipswich Town player, but the club will always have a special place in my heart.” Coventry head coach Frank Lampard added: “I’m delighted to welcome Luke to Coventry City. “Luke is a quality player who has experienced promotion from the Championship and playing in the Premier League last season. “He will be a great addition for us, and he will improve the strength of our squad and I look forward to working with him.” Former East Bergholt High School pupil Woolfenden joined the Town academy aged 11 and made his first senior appearance in the Carabao Cup in August 2017. Spells on loan at Bromley and Swindon followed, before periods in and out of the team under various managers prior to establishing himself as a key member of Kieran McKenna’s side which won back-to-back promotions. The Chantry-raised defender’s games were more limited last year following the signing of Dara O’Shea and the same looked to be the case during the campaign ahead and, speaking at the weekend, manager Kieran McKenna confirmed that the academy product wanted to move on. “Luke’s made it clear for quite a while that he wants to go, so we’ll see what that situation ends up in,” he said. In total, Woolfenden, who signed a new contract which was due to run until the summer of 2027 with an option for a further year in January, made 204 Town starts and 11 sub appearances, scoring five goals.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Wallingford_Boy added 21:17 - Sep 1

Sorry to see him go, but best all round. 5

Swailsey added 21:17 - Sep 1

Best wishes Luke. Deserved to play more last year. 7

ITFCson added 21:18 - Sep 1

Gutted. All the best Luke, at £4M Coventry have a bargain. 8

petieboy2011 added 21:20 - Sep 1

Good luck to him. When he was being treated bad by Paul Cook, he could of sulked and forced a move then, instead he got his head down and worked hard to get back playing and being a regular in our back to back promotion starting line ups. Shame his time here ended on a bit of a sour note but best of luck to him at Cov. 3

ITFCSG added 21:20 - Sep 1

Another casualty of Demolition Man Mk II 2025 even though his replacement isn't much better.



Good luck Woolfy, hope you'll enjoy regular football again at Cov. 0

GTRKing added 21:21 - Sep 1

Will be missed!



But a very good player for championship team that will finish mid table/near play offs.



If you’re chasing top 2 or wanting to stay in the premier league not the answer!



Good luck at Coventry

0

BlueRuin69 added 21:22 - Sep 1

Band of Brothers dismantling almost complete, let the mourning begin...... 1

WalkRules added 21:25 - Sep 1

I know about progress but why do I feel so sad today? 2

ringwoodblue added 21:26 - Sep 1

A sad day indeed. Hope Luke gets his career back on track at Coventry. Thanks for everything Woolfie. 0

trevski_s added 21:27 - Sep 1

Like Broady, this one hurts and a local lad too :'( Thank you Woolfy for everything, you will be missed 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments