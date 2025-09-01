Chaplin's Portsmouth Loan Return Confirmed

Monday, 1st Sep 2025 21:30

Conor Chaplin’s return to his boyhood club Portsmouth on a season-long loan has been confirmed.

TWTD revealed this afternoon that Chaplin was set to make a shock move back to his local club, six and a half years after departing Fratton Park and four years after joining the Blues from Barnsley.

There is a recall clause in the deal which could see the attacker come back to Portman Road in January. His Town contract is up next summer but with the club having an option for a further season.

It’s understood Chaplin was keen to play week in, week out, something which wasn’t guaranteed at Town in the campaign ahead, and when the possibility of a move back to Pompey emerged, the Worthing-born attacker was interested in pursuing it and the club helped facilitate the loan switch. Had it been any other side, the Blues may not have given the greenlight to the move.

“I’m sure that Conor doesn’t really need any introduction to the Pompey faithful,” Pompey boss John Mousinho told his club’s official website.

“This is a deal that I know everyone’s going to be excited about and we’re grateful to Ipswich for loaning him to us.

“We’re delighted to bring in someone who’s a proven Championship goalscorer and was part of a side that recently enjoyed an outstanding season at this level.

“With the fact that he’s at the prime of his career – along with the history he has here – it’s a brilliant signing for us.”

Chaplin, who joins former Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell at Pompey, was a key player in Kieran McKenna’s back-to-back promotion-winning side having signed for his old Pompey boss Paul Cook in the summer of 2021, making a total of 127 starts and 47 sub appearances, scoring 55 times.

Chaplin, who came through the ranks at Portsmouth before moving on to Coventry in January 2019, was joint-top scorer in League One in the 2022/23 campaign, netting 23 times, plus three more in cup competitions.

That season he was named Town’s Player of the Year and the EFL’s League Player of the Year and was included in the EFL and PFA’s League One Teams of the Season.

He also made a strong contribution to the Championship promotion season which followed, scoring 13 times.

The 28-year-old’s involvement was more limited in the Premier League in 2024/25, although he still made 12 starts and 10 sub appearances, scoring once.

Chaplin is one of four senior deadline-day departures, along with Chieo Ogbene, whose loan move to Sheffield United was confirmed earlier, Luke Woolfenden, who is moving to Coventry, and Ali Al-Hamadi, who is departing for Luton, initially on loan.

With Conor Townsend not being registered due to his ACL injury, the Blues are now down to the required 25 players aged above 21 for their Championship squad.

Chaplin’s exit is Town’s last business of what’s been a seismic transfer window for the Blues which has seen the departure of many of the stars of the back-to-back promotion seasons.

In addition to deadline-day departures, skipper Sam Morsy, Massimo Luongo, Nathan Broadhead, Axel Tuanzebe, Marcus Harness, Cameron Burgess and Omari Hutchinson have moved on from the double promotion squad, along with Liam Delap and Aro Muric from last summer's signings, a total of 14 permanent exits, plus four loanees going back to their clubs, although with one of those, Jens Cajuste, returning for a second season.

The Blues signed 11 senior players on a permanent or loan basis - development squad member Luca Fletcher the only recruit on deadline day, from Manchester City initially on loan - with manager Kieran McKenna having admitted that he now has the job of rebuilding his team during a season when much is expected of his side.

In addition to Cajuste, Ivan Azon, Chuba Akpom and Cedric Kipre joined on loan, while David Button, Azor Matusiwa, Sindre Walle Egeli, Ashley Young, Darnell Furlong, Kasey McAteer and Marcelino Nunez all signed on a permanent basis.





Photo: Matchday Images

Hciwspi added 21:33 - Sep 1

*wipes away a tear* 13

GTRKing added 21:33 - Sep 1

Sad to see him go! But good move all round let’s hope he has a great season 9

Roburmsyenna added 21:33 - Sep 1

Soul destroying in more ways than one 15

PinstripeBlue added 21:34 - Sep 1

Sad to see Chappers go. I really hope KMcK knows what he is doing. COYB 13

WeWereZombies added 21:35 - Sep 1

There's always January... 1

ITFCSG added 21:35 - Sep 1

Poor decision, but at least it gives Chappers the chance to play for Pompey against the Saints! As a lifelong Pompey fan I bet he must be relishing it. Just come back next season! 3

poet added 21:37 - Sep 1

If you run a football club on sentiment only, then sentimentality will be your ruin. In today’s game, if you want to succeed…. There’s no room for it. The club will, and should always come first . 7

SuffolkITFC added 21:39 - Sep 1

Sad but let's be realistic.....he's been a bit part player for the past 12 months and deserves regular playing time. Good luck Chappers....and thanks xx 12

chappers_bluearmy7 added 21:40 - Sep 1

Just beggars belief. Letting one of our best players join a rival for nothing. 3

JimmyP45 added 21:40 - Sep 1

Fallen out of favour but similar to Broadhead, was a player who can impact a game unlike most players at the club. A highly unnecessary loan out the door and very sad to see. 8

jas0999 added 21:41 - Sep 1

Very disappointing.



Pressure on KM to deliver results now. That means WINS. 6

ringwoodblue added 21:41 - Sep 1

Hope last Sat was not the last time we will see Conor in a Town shirt. He is everything that is good about football. Good luck at Pompey Chappers! 15

benslifeyt added 21:42 - Sep 1

Gutted . So so sad about this 10

pablo123 added 21:42 - Sep 1

Rediculous decision , I cannot understand this at all ........I give up -1

Edmundo added 21:44 - Sep 1

This could go well, or could end up with PR becoming as toxic as MM days... I just can't see that Chaplin, a team player if ever there was one, deserves this.

Maybe there's more to it though. 3

filobiz added 21:48 - Sep 1

That’s a shame. Great bloke and a fantastic player. Cruel that he got left out of most of the premier league after he’d got us there! Had so much more about him than some who were brought in but sadly overlooked. Has even looked good so far this campaign. Not happy about it but what can you say. Good luck chappers and hopefully see you next year! 6

dyersdream added 21:48 - Sep 1

We’re not going up this season no chance -4

Theipswich added 21:54 - Sep 1

Good luck...sad to see him go 2

pablo123 added 21:54 - Sep 1

Our proud band of brothers is now completely dismantled in just over a year , and for what ? We've got a new , very expensive team of misfits and can't buy a win !! We'll your under huge pressure now to sort this Kmc -2

WalkRules added 21:55 - Sep 1





https://preview.redd.it/vtwdvxp9plmf1.jpeg?auto=webp&s=296ddfe9f84caa20e2ec2 Have a look on reddit below - quite the graphic with all the ex players crossed out. Yeah I know sentiment and all that but this has been nuclear. -1

Stato added 21:58 - Sep 1

He sat and wstched McKenna buying endless number 10's and made no complaint. His children were born in Suffolk and he really gave our club everything he had on and off the pitch. 1

Drifter3012 added 21:59 - Sep 1

Portsmouth are 8th with 2 wins and want Chappers.

We are 20th with no wins and don't.

Oh dear! 3

ITFCson added 22:00 - Sep 1

Forget sentiment if you like. Forget the new signings also…and yet still for me Chappers should probably still be starting.



I wish him all the best. A great player, committed player. I kind of hope we recall him in January, but then again if we do it’ll probably be because we are struggling. 2