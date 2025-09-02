Núñez Happy to Be Back in Blue
Tuesday, 2nd Sep 2025 14:42
New signing Marcelino Núñez says he’s happy to be back in a blue shirt having joined the club from East Anglian rivals Norwich City at the end of last week.
Town paid the Canaries an initial £7.5 million for the 25-year-old midfielder, who will become the first Chilean to represent the club, plus a further £2.5 million in add-ons.
“I am very happy. Can’t wait to get going. I also love the colour of this kit,” Núñez told TownTV in an interview conducted in Spanish.
“It is the same colour as the shirt that I wore at my first club, Universidad Catolica, my boyhood club. It makes me very happy that I’m wearing this colour again.”
The 30-times-capped international is the first senior player to make the switch across the border from Norfolk since Andy Marshall in 2001 having joined the Canaries from Los Cruzados in August 2022.
Asked whether he is looking forward to the derby at Portman Road in October, the Recoleta-born schemer added: “I respect every team. I’m grateful to Norwich for giving me the opportunity to play in England. But now I am playing for Ipswich and I will leave everything on the pitch.”
Quizzed on what fans can expect from him, he said: “I just want to do everything I have always done since I made my debut.
“I want to show my technical ability, score goals and provide assists. I hope I can contribute a lot on the pitch.”
Reflecting on seeing Portman Road for the first time, he continued: “It’s very beautiful. I want to see what the atmosphere is like with the fans. I can’t wait to make my debut.”
Núñez is currently out with an ankle injury and so is not away with Chile, however, manager Kieran McKenna said last week that he should be fit after the international break.
Photo: ITFC
