Núñez Happy to Be Back in Blue

Tuesday, 2nd Sep 2025 14:42 New signing Marcelino Núñez says he’s happy to be back in a blue shirt having joined the club from East Anglian rivals Norwich City at the end of last week. Town paid the Canaries an initial £7.5 million for the 25-year-old midfielder, who will become the first Chilean to represent the club, plus a further £2.5 million in add-ons. “I am very happy. Can’t wait to get going. I also love the colour of this kit,” Núñez told TownTV in an interview conducted in Spanish. “It is the same colour as the shirt that I wore at my first club, Universidad Catolica, my boyhood club. It makes me very happy that I’m wearing this colour again.” The 30-times-capped international is the first senior player to make the switch across the border from Norfolk since Andy Marshall in 2001 having joined the Canaries from Los Cruzados in August 2022. Asked whether he is looking forward to the derby at Portman Road in October, the Recoleta-born schemer added: “I respect every team. I’m grateful to Norwich for giving me the opportunity to play in England. But now I am playing for Ipswich and I will leave everything on the pitch.” Quizzed on what fans can expect from him, he said: “I just want to do everything I have always done since I made my debut. “I want to show my technical ability, score goals and provide assists. I hope I can contribute a lot on the pitch.” Reflecting on seeing Portman Road for the first time, he continued: “It’s very beautiful. I want to see what the atmosphere is like with the fans. I can’t wait to make my debut.” Núñez is currently out with an ankle injury and so is not away with Chile, however, manager Kieran McKenna said last week that he should be fit after the international break.

Dissboyitfc added 14:55 - Sep 2

Looks good in blue£ could never understand why a team would want to look like a canary in yellow! Awful colour scheme!



We now have to give the players 100% support. It will all come good!! 4

Gforce added 15:19 - Sep 2

Suits you sir !! 0

Everydayblue added 15:20 - Sep 2

As my dear old 92 year old grandma always says...

"The Budgie kit looks like pi55 and snot"

2

flykickingbybgunn added 15:25 - Sep 2

Nice to see him in blue. Much better than the other one.

I hope he settles and can contribute. 0

Treacle added 15:32 - Sep 2

Welcome & hopefully our next Morsey! -1

flykickingbybgunn added 15:38 - Sep 2

Or even Morsy.

Dont think he is that sort of player. 0

TheMover added 15:44 - Sep 2

Looks better in Blue than his ex team mate Onel looks in his new kit!

Oh wait, he hasn't got a new kit, hasn't even still got his old kit!! 0

BobbyBell added 15:47 - Sep 2

A new era is starting now with heroes of two and three years ago departing. Let's hope this new group can reproduce the spirit and self belief of those guys had and take us on to even greater things. 2

LWNR1973 added 15:54 - Sep 2

Welcome aboard Marcelino. You will be in a brand new ITFC squad and I can’t wait to see you and the rest in action from Friday 12/9 when chapter 2 takes off. 0

LWNR1973 added 15:56 - Sep 2

Everyday blue - your grandma sounds like fun. 0

