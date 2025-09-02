Women's Squad Numbers Announced

Tuesday, 2nd Sep 2025 16:46 Ipswich Town Women have announced their squad numbers ahead of their first ever WSL2 campaign, which gets under way against Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon (KO 2pm). Forward Lucy O’Brien has been handed the number 10 shirt having previously worn 11, while summer signing Rianna Dean has been given the number nine shirt, which last year was loanee Isabella Fisher’s. Returning duo Ruby Doe and Paige Peake will wear 18 and 24 respectively, and Jenna Dear 29. Of the other new additions, Sophie Baigent will be the number five, Grace Neville 12 and Bethan Roe 22.





Photo: ITFC



Mark added 17:04 - Sep 2

It will be a tough but interesting season. COYB.



If Southampton Women play at St Mary's stadium, why can Ipswich Women not play at Portman Road? I wonder why the clubs came to different decisions on that. 0

