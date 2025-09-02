The Church Cafe Bar Reopens For Pre and Post-Match Drinks

Tuesday, 2nd Sep 2025 17:02 Brighten The Corners venue St Stephen’s Church has reopened under a new name, The Church, with the cafe and bar open for pre and post-match drinks when the Blues play at home on Fridays and Saturdays. The Church, which is run by Ipswich Town season ticket holder and TWTD board member StJohnsBlue, reopened ahead of the Derby County match after taking a hiatus over the summer having been operating as a cafe for the previous year. Located on St Stephen’s Lane in the heart of the town, The Church is part of the Brighten The Corners family of venues, alongside The Smokehouse and The Baths, and is reopening with extended hours this month, Thursday - Saturday, 12pm - 10pm. CEO of Brighten The Corners, Joe Bailey said: “We’re really excited about reopening the venue and slowly growing our offer from the space. It’s an incredibly beautiful venue, unique to Suffolk, a former church with quality coffee, a great beer selection and records. “I’m really hoping that more of us ITFC fans will embrace this family-friendly space before and after games and make it a part of their matchday traditions. “September games include Sheffield United and Portsmouth and we hope that there will be a good uptake from our football-following communities, and we could possibly expand opening times as the year progresses to cover Tuesday and Sunday games.” He added: “The Church is a cafe, bar, record shop and music venue, a cultural hub for like-minded creatives, music lovers and communities to gather. It’s the perfect spot for a pit stop or hang-out space with a great sound system and an alternative playlist.

“Whether you’re looking to discover new records, sip a coffee or pint with friends, mull over the highs and lows of supporting Ipswich Town or catch a gig, The Church is a space designed to make people feel at home while being part of something bigger.” In addition to the reopening and an upgraded selection of craft beers and wines, September marks a full calendar of events, including free daytime and evening activities, alongside live music with something for everyone. Events WFC - Every Thursday and Friday come and use our space from 12 noon to Work From Church or pop in to take the edge off the week with some after work drinks. Vinyl Communion - Every Thursday from 4th September. Weekly local vinyl DJs and selectors. Each week a new guest takes the decks. One Year Cafe/Bar Birthday Party - Saturday 6th September, 12pm-10pm. Celebrate one year of The Church cafe/bar with drinks, snacks, and DJ sets from Brighten The Corners and friends before heading to Mike Joyce from The Smiths’ DJ set at The Baths. Ipswich Record Fair - Sunday 7th September. The Ipswich Record Fair returns to The Church. Pull up, dig deep, and grab a coffee or beer from our bar. The B*stard Hard Pop Quiz - Wednesday 10th September. Hosted by Roki, and only £3 per player. Get your quiz heads on! If you would like to book, check the website listings. Pavements Film & DJ Night and Matchday Drinks - Friday 12th September. While football fans drift off to the game, non-ticket-holders can enjoy a screening of the new Pavement documentary over at King Street Cinema, followed by Gimme Indie Rock! 90s DJ Set back at The Church from 9pm-12am. Longplay - On Friday 19th September Hex Presents Longplay, vinyl listening sessions. Church Boot Flea Market - Saturday 20th September, 10am-4pm. A Boot/Flea Market at The Church! Expect second hand clothes and accessories, bric a brac, books and more. Harvest Fair - Saturday 27th. Join us at The Church for our Harvest Fair. With folk DJs, harvest traders, talks, workshops and more. Live Music: Rad Pitt - On Friday 29th August, celebrate ten years of Rad Pitt with us in a night of East Anglian angst, with support from Bridget, Eat Your Own Head, and Sophie The Great. The Rabbitts - Genre-blending Norwich based folk band The Rabbitts play The Church on Friday 5th September. Their unique and colourful sound is characterised by delicate harmonies and an intricately interwoven tapestry of mandolin, guitar, and drums. Support comes from Tommy Jonson. Jack The Lad - Jack The Lad celebrated their new CD/seven-inch vinyl release launch with us at The Church on Saturday 20th September. Expect ska and alternative music all night. Stick In The Wheel - Brighten The Corners presents Stick In The Wheel on Friday 26th September. Stick In The Wheel are a London folk duo who root their music in tradition and song and are informed by modern electronic music. Support comes from experimental guitarist C.Joynes. For full details on upcoming events head to the website or Instagram or Facebook.

Photo: Faith Hussain/Brighten The Corners



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments