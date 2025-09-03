Young Junior Joins Blues

Wednesday, 3rd Sep 2025 13:32

Tyler Young has joined his father Ashley in signing for the Blues following his summer trial.

TWTD revealed in July that the 19-year-old was with John McGreal and Chris Casement’s squad, featuring in a number of their pre-season friendlies.

Now, the former Peterborough midfielder has penned a one-year deal to join the development squad for the season ahead.

Young junior was released by Posh in May having previously been with the youth set-ups at Arsenal, Milton Keynes Dons and QPR.

While at London Road, Stevenage-born Young made one senior sub appearance in the EFL Trophy.

Meanwhile, Blues U18s central defender Fraser Heard has extended his loan spell with Lowestoft Town into a second month.

First-year scholar Jayden Atiba is with the UAE U18s squad for their friendly in Poland this afternoon.





Photo: TWTD