Young Junior Joins Blues
Wednesday, 3rd Sep 2025 13:32
Tyler Young has joined his father Ashley in signing for the Blues following his summer trial.
TWTD revealed in July that the 19-year-old was with John McGreal and Chris Casement’s squad, featuring in a number of their pre-season friendlies.
Now, the former Peterborough midfielder has penned a one-year deal to join the development squad for the season ahead.
Young junior was released by Posh in May having previously been with the youth set-ups at Arsenal, Milton Keynes Dons and QPR.
While at London Road, Stevenage-born Young made one senior sub appearance in the EFL Trophy.
Meanwhile, Blues U18s central defender Fraser Heard has extended his loan spell with Lowestoft Town into a second month.
First-year scholar Jayden Atiba is with the UAE U18s squad for their friendly in Poland this afternoon.
