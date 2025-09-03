Former Town Communications Director and Commentator Baxter Retiring

Wednesday, 3rd Sep 2025 14:05 Former Town communications director and one-time BBC Radio Suffolk commentator Terry Baxter has announced his retirement from his role as chief executive of Inspire Suffolk, the charity which formed after the club severed links with the ITFC Charitable Trust. Lifelong Blues supporter Baxter began commentating on Town matches in 1997, forming memorable partnerships with legend Kevin Beattie and second-choice keeper Lee Bracey. In 2001, he joined the club, heading their media team and later also took on the role of chief executive of the Community Trust, which was later renamed the ITFC Charitable Trust. He left his communications director position in August 2001 to take over as BBC Radio Suffolk’s breakfast presenter but continued as chief executive of the Charitable Trust. Town and the Trust parted ways in November 2013, the charity becoming Inspire Suffolk, with Baxter running the organisation until this week. He will formally retire at the end of the year, working in an advisory role until then. Andy Crump, Baxter’s deputy CEO, who also previously worked at the ITFC Charitable Trust, is taking over in the top job. “It has been an immense privilege to lead Inspire,” Baxter said. “Together, we’ve changed thousands of lives for the better and that has only been possible thanks to the dedication of our people, past and present. “Inspire is in a strong position, and it feels like the right time to hand over the reins. I know Andy will continue to take the organisation from strength to strength.” Chair of trustees, one-time EADT editor Terry Hunt, said: “Terry Baxter has been an outstanding leader of our charity for almost two decades, taking it through some challenging times to become the important, thriving organisation it is today. “Many thousands of vulnerable young people have been supported by Inspire during Terry’s tenure. It is an incredible achievement and he should be very proud of his legacy. “The board is delighted to appoint Andy to the CEO role. His long experience and deep understanding of Inspire and its work will set him in good stead, and I look forward to working with him.”

Photo: Inspire Suffolk



