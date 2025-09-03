Fletcher Excited to Start New Chapter
Wednesday, 3rd Sep 2025 14:15
Town’s only deadline-day signing Luca Fletcher says he’s excited to begin a new chapter of his career with the Blues having moved from Manchester City.
While Town’s senior squad had been assembled before the final day of the transfer window, Fletcher, 18, was added to the U21s, initially on loan but with an obligation to buy. The deal is also understood to include buy-back and sell-on clauses.
“Excited to start a new chapter at Ipswich Town,” Fletcher wrote on Instagram.
Ben Chenery, Town’s academy manager, told the club site: “We are pleased to have been able to bring Luca into the group.
“We are looking forward to having him with us and believe he can help us as we look to progress the U21 programme following the move to Premier League 2, as well as develop himself during his time with us.”
Reading-born Fletcher, who has been capped by England at U16 and U17 levels, started his career with his hometown club before moving on to City in 2023.
Primarily a central striker but also able to operate on the left and right, Fletcher has scored 12 goals and picked up six assists in 39 Premier League 2 games for City.
Photo: Instagram
