Hutchinson Omitted From Forest's Europa League Squad
Wednesday, 3rd Sep 2025 22:59
Ex-Town forward Omari Hutchinson has been omitted from Nottingham Forest’s squad for the league phase of the Europa League.
Forest are limited to a squad of 22 rather than 25 as they have only one player who was at the club between the ages of 15 and 21 and not the four required by UEFA rules in order to name a full complement.
Hutchinson, whose £37.5 million move last month was the Blues’ record sale and Forest’s record purchase, misses out alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined on loan from Arsenal on Monday, and fellow summer arrivals Angus Gunn, Jair Cunha and Cuiabano, as well as Jota Silva and Taiwo Awoniyi.
Clubs are permitted to make three changes to the squad between the league stage of the competition and the knockout phase.
Hutchinson, 21, has made two Premier League appearances as a late sub since joining Forest.
