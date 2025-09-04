Cajuste: Town Culture Suits Me Perfectly

Thursday, 4th Sep 2025 09:36 by Kallum Brisset Town midfielder Jens Cajuste has highlighted the club culture as one of the main reasons why he chose to return to the Blues on loan from Napoli this summer. Following a successful loan spell in the Premier League last season, Cajuste returned to the club last month for a second stint, which is believed to include an obligation to buy should Town be promoted to the Premier League this term. It was not just the Blues who showed interest, with Beşiktaş, Burnley and Saudi Arabian side Neom all understood to have made offers for Cajuste’s services, but the 26-year-old says he is delighted with the decision he has made. “I’m really excited, really happy,” he said. “It took a bit longer than both parties had expected, but it turned out well. “It’s well-known that I had a great time here in the town. I enjoyed not only the team and the coaching staff, but also the city. It felt like a very natural move for me. “Different factors, but partly just the club culture in general is something that I hold very dearly. I think it’s very welcoming, very family-oriented and that’s something I really appreciate. "Other aspects, I’d say it’s a very calm environment. It’s very calm but also a hard-working environment and that suits me perfectly. “It was a bit of a hectic summer with rumours here and there. I won’t delve into the details for the most part, I leave most of the transfer business to my agent and try and stay out of it as much as possible, but there were a few clubs interested. “I was always keen on coming back to Ipswich. At the start it didn’t really work out, but I’m glad it worked out in the end.

“I kept a pretty close dialogue with some of the guys on the team as well as the coach. I kept that dialogue throughout the summer. “I anticipated it. I kept the key for the apartment just in case, it turned out pretty okay.” Last season was Cajuste’s first in English football with the well-travelled midfielder previously playing senior football in Sweden, Denmark, France and Italy. While ultimately ending in relegation, a season in the Premier League significantly benefited the Town midfielder, who believes he is a far better player for those experiences and is convinced the Blues have what it takes to get back there. He said: “Very confident. This is a big club and we have great players. I don’t have any doubts that we have the ability to get back this season at all, none. “I think I learned a lot. I had quite a few lessons and quite a few tough matches, but those are the ones you learn the most from. I’ve definitely grown not only football-wise but as a person since last year. “To be honest, it might be the style of football that suits me the best. I’ve played in quite a few different countries and different leagues, but for me English football is the one I’ve felt like I’ve adapted the best to.” Asked what he is looking forward to most, Cajuste added: “Hopefully winning more games, more than last season which shouldn’t be too hard to beat. Enjoying that and getting back to winning ways, I’d say.” This season, the Napoli loanee has been reunited with a former teammate in Azor Matusiwa, the pair having previously played with each other in France for Ligue 1 side Reims. Knowing Matusiwa better than most, Cajuste described the Dutchman as an important character both on and off the pitch. “He’s a good footballer,” he said. “Very tough in the duels, a hard worker and suits the style of play here very well. As a person, he suits the group as well. "A very good guy, we played together for a year and a half so I know him personally as well. Nothing but praise, he’s a very laid-back and humble guy. “It’s been a while since we’ve played together, so naturally it’s going to take a few games to get back to full chemistry. “It’s an advantage that we have a prior relationship and that we know each other, we should be up to speed quicker. All relationships on the field are important and midfield is no exception.” The midfield unit has been bolstered further by last week’s arrival of Marcelino Núñez from arch-rivals Norwich City, with the Chilean expected to be in contention to play following the international break. Cajuste said: “I think that’s good, I think that’s what we need. There are many games in the season so there’s going to have to be a lot of rotation as well. Competition makes you better so we embrace it.” Asked if there were any midfielders he looked to emulate last season, he added: “It’s hard to say because last season when you’re playing against players, of course you admire other players and respect them for their skill levels, but you see them more as competition and you want to out-compete them. “Growing up I’d say one of my idols was Mousa Dembélé at Tottenham. That’s a player that I try and emulate as best as possible.” Away from Town, Cajuste has ambitions of returning to the Sweden national team setup having not featured for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side for a year. “My main focus is club football,” he stressed. “National team, of course, is a huge honour and when called upon you answer, but for now it’s club football 100 per cent. “Playing for the national team is massive and means so much, but it’s not in my hands, it’s not in my control. I’ll just keep doing my best and whatever happens happens.”

