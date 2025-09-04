Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Walle Egeli Set to Add to Norway U21s Caps
Thursday, 4th Sep 2025 10:13

New Blues signing Sindre Walle Egeli looks set to add to his Norway U21s caps when his side faces Denmark away in Vejle this evening (KO 5pm).

The 19-year-old forward, who joined Town from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland at the end of last week for a Championship record fee of £17.5 million, has previously won six U21s caps, scoring two goals.

Walle Egeli has also won one senior cap, as a sub in a Nations League tie in Kazakhstan last year, having previously played at U15, U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels.

The Norwegian youngsters also play a European Championship qualifier at home to Slovenia on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, first-year scholar Jayden Adetiba’s UAE U18s were beaten 4-0 by Poland at a friendly tournament in Croatia yesterday. The UAE youngsters face Italy on Saturday and Ukraine on Tuesday.


