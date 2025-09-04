Cáceres: I'd Have Liked to Join Town

Thursday, 4th Sep 2025 12:17

Blues target Sebastián Cáceres says he would liked to have joined Town during the transfer window.

Three weeks ago, TWTD revealed that central defender Cáceres was a Blues target with a bid understood to have been $5 million (£3.7 million) initially plus potentially another $5 million subsequently turned down by his Mexican side, Club América, as was an offer from Spartak Moscow.

Club América then made a counterproposal to the Blues of an initial fee of around $8.5 million (£5.9 million) but, according to reports in Mexico, the Liga MX side took seven days to come back to Town by which time they had moved on.

Cáceres, 26, appeared to be a straight replacement for Luke Woolfenden, who joined Coventry for £4 million on deadline day. Instead, Town kept hold of youngster Elkan Baggott, while Darnell Furlong, who signed from West Brom for £3.5 million at the end of last week, can also operate at the centre of the defence as well as at right-back.

Speaking in Uruguay ahead of their international fixtures, Cáceres confirmed that he would have been interested in the move.

“Obviously I would have liked to go because it's a very competitive league, the sixth or seventh in the world in my opinion,” he said.

“It didn't happen, but I think it was a great opportunity to test myself in Europe.”

Had a deal been agreed, Cáceres would have become Town’s second Uruguayan following in the footsteps Adrian Paz, who became the first player from his country to play in the Premier League when he joined the Blues in 1994/95.





Photo: Reuters

SamWhiteUK added 12:20 - Sep 4

Perhaps you should have refused to play, mate, that seems to be the done thing now 2

Hciwspi added 12:21 - Sep 4

One to revisit in Jan perhaps? 9

muccletonjoe added 12:29 - Sep 4

Looks as though he would have been a good one to get in 0

tetchris added 12:29 - Sep 4

There was time to get the deal done but M.A. panicked and bought Furling instead. -6

gainsboroughblue added 12:33 - Sep 4

A 'come and get me' plea if I've ever I've heard one. 2

BeachBlue added 12:43 - Sep 4

See you in January. 2

PortmanTerrorist added 13:06 - Sep 4

tetchris if this did indeed cause M.A. to panic and buy Furling instead...then thank goodness. Not only do we not have at least 1 expensive recruit agitating on the bench, not only does Elkin get a shot at some 1st Team football which is important for him and the optics on the Academy, but also because I believe Furlong may prove to be a pivotal signing.



Furlong gives us true balance at RB, will play the position in the way KMcK always wants the role played, will be 7/8 out of 10 every week, and with natural balance/pace/power will open things up to allow our forward players (incl Leif) to to the damage they have failed to inflict so far this season with (e.g.) Johnson clogging things up down the Right. Wait and see ! He will also improve us in the air in both boxes by the way. 1