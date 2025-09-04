Cáceres: I'd Have Liked to Join Town
Thursday, 4th Sep 2025 12:17
Blues target Sebastián Cáceres says he would liked to have joined Town during the transfer window.
Three weeks ago, TWTD revealed that central defender Cáceres was a Blues target with a bid understood to have been $5 million (£3.7 million) initially plus potentially another $5 million subsequently turned down by his Mexican side, Club América, as was an offer from Spartak Moscow.
Club América then made a counterproposal to the Blues of an initial fee of around $8.5 million (£5.9 million) but, according to reports in Mexico, the Liga MX side took seven days to come back to Town by which time they had moved on.
Cáceres, 26, appeared to be a straight replacement for Luke Woolfenden, who joined Coventry for £4 million on deadline day. Instead, Town kept hold of youngster Elkan Baggott, while Darnell Furlong, who signed from West Brom for £3.5 million at the end of last week, can also operate at the centre of the defence as well as at right-back.
Speaking in Uruguay ahead of their international fixtures, Cáceres confirmed that he would have been interested in the move.
“Obviously I would have liked to go because it's a very competitive league, the sixth or seventh in the world in my opinion,” he said.
“It didn't happen, but I think it was a great opportunity to test myself in Europe.”
Had a deal been agreed, Cáceres would have become Town’s second Uruguayan following in the footsteps Adrian Paz, who became the first player from his country to play in the Premier League when he joined the Blues in 1994/95.
Photo: Reuters
