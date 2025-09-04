Town Women Sign Arsenal Midfielder on Loan

Thursday, 4th Sep 2025 17:34 Ipswich Town Women have signed 18-year-old midfielder Maddy Earl on loan from WSL Arsenal. Earl, who signed her first pro deal with the Gunners in January, having been with the club since she was eight, and has won England caps at U17 and U19 levels, spent last season on loan with WSL2 sides Bristol City and Sheffield United. “I am really pleased to be here,” she told the club site. “Ipswich is a really ambitious club and I want to contribute to the team as much as possible this season. I feel like this is a great place to develop my own game as well. “I would describe myself as a forward-thinking creative midfielder who likes to get on the ball and make things happen. I now can’t wait for that first game of the season on Saturday.” Town manager Joe Sheehan added: “Maddy is really well thought of at Arsenal and someone we’ve known about for quite a while. “Maddy is an attacking midfielder who possesses a lot of technical qualities that we really admire, and we think she will complement our team very well.” Earl, who will wear the number 19 shirt, could make her debut in the season opener at Southampton on Saturday.

Photo: ITFC



Edmundo added 17:41 - Sep 4

Welcome, Maddy! Let the season commence: COYB 2

