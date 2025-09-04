Walle Egeli Wins U21s Cap in Victory

Thursday, 4th Sep 2025 19:17

Blues forward Sindre Walle Egeli won his seventh Norway U21s cap as his side beat Denmark 1-0 away in Vejle in a friendly this evening.

The 19-year-old, who joined Town from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland at the end of last week for a Championship record fee of £17.5 million, started before being replaced on the hour mark.

Midfielder Sverre Halseth Nypan, who is on loan at Middlesbrough from Manchester City, scored the goal in the 52nd minute.

Walle Egeli has also won one senior cap, as a sub in a Nations League tie in Kazakhstan last year, having previously played at U15, U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels.

The Norwegian youngsters play a European Championship qualifier at home to Slovenia on Tuesday.





Photo: MARIUS SIMENSEN/Bildbyran/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect