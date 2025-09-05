Hirst Set to Add to Scotland Caps
Friday, 5th Sep 2025 09:38
Town striker George Hirst could add to his Scotland caps when his side take on Denmark in their opening World Cup qualifier in Copenhagen this evening (BBC Two, KO 7.45pm).
Hirst has previously won four full caps and scored his first goal in the 4-0 friendly victory in Liechtenstein in June. The Scots also face Belarus in Zalaegerszeg on Monday.
Blues keeper Cieran Slicker, who is currently on loan at League Two Barnet, is not included.
Meanwhile, keeper Aro Muric, who is on loan in Serie A with Sassuolo is with the Kosovo squad playing a World Cup qualifier away in Switzerland today and at home to Sweden on Monday.
Young central defender Jacob Mazionis, who is on loan at Cheltenham in League Two, looks set to be in Lithuania U21s action in a European Championship qualifier at home to Ukraine. The Lithuanian youngsters also host Hungary on Tuesday.
Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.4 by The_Flashing_Smile
I'm not sure why this one came out like this. I think some of you calling for a different rhyme scheme got into my brain, but this stream of consciousness came to me upon waking this morning. Sometimes I just tune in, and it all drops out. It's best not to ask questions.
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town. by The_Flashing_Smile
I decided to set myself a challenge for the new season - to write a poem match report for every league game. Why? I’ve no idea really.
Championship Preview: Derby County by ad_wilkin
When John Eustace took over at Pride Park on 13th February the Rams looked to be in serious trouble, however, six wins and two draws across March and April was impressive form and was just enough to keep them up by a point on the final day of the season.
Championship Preview: Preston North End by ad_wilkin
Preston North End were one of just a few teams to take three points off Ipswich Town in the 2023/24 season going 3-0 up at Deepdale by half-time before a Kieffer Moore brace restored hope but was not enough to inspire Town to a point, the game ending 3-2.
Championship Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Will Still does now have a UEFA Pro Licence and following successful spells at Stade de Reims and RC Lens, has finally made the much-anticipated move to English football to take over a Southampton side that churned through managers in their attempt to survive the Premier League.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]