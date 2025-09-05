Hirst Set to Add to Scotland Caps

Friday, 5th Sep 2025 09:38 Town striker George Hirst could add to his Scotland caps when his side take on Denmark in their opening World Cup qualifier in Copenhagen this evening (BBC Two, KO 7.45pm). Hirst has previously won four full caps and scored his first goal in the 4-0 friendly victory in Liechtenstein in June. The Scots also face Belarus in Zalaegerszeg on Monday. Blues keeper Cieran Slicker, who is currently on loan at League Two Barnet, is not included. Meanwhile, keeper Aro Muric, who is on loan in Serie A with Sassuolo is with the Kosovo squad playing a World Cup qualifier away in Switzerland today and at home to Sweden on Monday. Young central defender Jacob Mazionis, who is on loan at Cheltenham in League Two, looks set to be in Lithuania U21s action in a European Championship qualifier at home to Ukraine. The Lithuanian youngsters also host Hungary on Tuesday.

Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA



Marcus added 09:44 - Sep 5

Could do with a couple of goals to improve his confidence then come back and be part of a scruffy win. It would be the start to building momentum. 3

Rimsy added 10:07 - Sep 5

Let's hope it kick starts his club form. We could do with the Hirst from 18 months ago. 3

Karlosfandangal added 10:12 - Sep 5

Think he will be playing second fiddle to Azon this season 1

lozklein added 10:48 - Sep 5

Just don't think he's very good 1

bluey2005 added 11:35 - Sep 5

I don't like to sl*g players off as at the end of the day they are just humans and to be honest, a darn-site better players than I am but Hirst plays for Scotland for a reason - as he's not really good enough to play for England - that's about his level. He can do a great job at holding the ball up but in my eyes, he's not prolific enough - he's not going to get us 20 goals a season. Hopefully Azon and Walle Egeli can hit the ground running and bang in the goals. 2

Linkboy13 added 11:45 - Sep 5

I think Agpom in the long term will get the strikers role his goal scoring record in the championship is phenomenal and Hirsts isn't. 1

WeWereZombies added 13:42 - Sep 5

Kelly Cates (née Dalglish) presenting, but I am wondering if they will have different commentators for the BBC Two and BBC Scotland broadcasts. 0

darkhorse28 added 13:48 - Sep 5

Bluey2005 - you think we should have England level players? .., wow, I won’t ask what you think of our WBA circa 2005 defence then.



George is a very good player, of course he’s not England quality, nobody in this division is even close, otherwise they wouldn’t be here.., we lost the right to that quality or even that ceiling with relegation, consequences.



He works his socks off, he can finish and he occupies defenders really well.



Areas to improve, but he hasn’t had a good run injury free for a long time, if he stays fit, he’ll have a great season. Really good player at this level.



Our issues aren’t George.., he’s just the latest excuse for poor vision, planning and recruitment, and thinking a coaching session is more important than the right profile between the ears.



He’s actually one of the few I have 100% confidence in, in terms of passion and desire to be the best he can be.



And that’s important for any team.., we need more like him, not using him as a proxy because we gave our self esteeem to Ashton and McKenna!!



He’ll score a bag full this season.., when are where isn’t important, as long as we show patience and support him. 0

TimmyH added 14:00 - Sep 5

He was poor on Saturday but usually his work rate 'rescues' him, have to admit though I've never thought he's been that brilliant a forward with the ball at his feet i.e. nifty control, first touch or dribbling. He needs to improve currently but that could be said for a number of others hence why we've started the season off poorly. 2

