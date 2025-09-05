Ogbene: Nine Months Out Injured Was Life-Changing

Friday, 5th Sep 2025 16:05 Blues on-loan winger Chieo Ogbene says his outlook on life has been change for the better by his nine months on the sidelines having ruptured his achilles. Ogbene, who joined Sheffield United on loan for the season on deadline day, suffered the injury only a couple of months after signing for Town last summer, at Brentford at the end of October. “Being out injured for nine months has made me see life from a different perspective,” the Irish international said at a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Saturday. “You appreciate life for what it is. When my Achilles ruptured, I always wanted to know the answer. I spent a lot of hours trying to get to know my body. There’s some things you can’t control and you learn watching a lot of football for nine months, you start to understand it a bit more. “I’ll be honest with you, the first two, three weeks, I was very emotional. I think I was more emotional because I felt I let the club down, I felt I wasn’t able to give back to them for believing in me. “My mentality is when people give me a chance, I always want to offer myself for them. I was emotional and disappointed and I didn’t know why [the injury had happened]. But I got over it and switched my mentality.” The 28-year-old says the period he was sidelined was life-changing for a number of reasons. “A lot happened when I was injured,” he continued. “My partner and I had a child, we have a son, so my perspective on life changed. I was dialled in on life. I offered myself to the community in Ipswich and became disability ambassador. I learned a lot. “Knowing what I know now, if I was to go back nine months I would rupture my Achilles again. I am a lot wiser now. “Spending time in the gym and learning my body, I learned that maybe I was underdeveloped in the gym. There was a lot of knowledge I was able to acquire, being injured.”

While out of action, Ogbene became Town’s disability ambassador and was named the club’s Community Champion along with Natasha Thomas from the women’s side. “I am just a different type of person now, I am grateful for a lot more things,” he continued. “The relationship with my partner, the relationship with the club, appreciating kids, knowing what we mean to these kids. “It is so important to offer yourself to kids, because you don’t know whose lives you will impact. “My sister has Down syndrome, I was able to connect with her by going to these community appearances and learning. It was a massive year of development for me on and off the pitch. “One of these kids went to me, ‘Chieo, no matter what, you are still my favourite’. And it nearly made me cry. In my head, I am just a little kid doing my job but to them, we mean a lot to them. It means I have to be the best version of myself because you don’t know what lives you are going to change. “Parents are coming up to you saying ‘thanks very much, you changed their lives’. It is so important to offer yourself to kids, because you don’t know whose lives you will impact. It was really good for me.” Speaking further about his sister, Chibuzo, he said: “I have always had a good relationship with her. She calls me every day, but you tend to appreciate things more. I was nearly too hard, she would say something to me and I would fight back. That’s how we had a relationship – typical family, fighting over remote, that kind of stuff. “As she gets older, you appreciate what she is and appreciate what she does for you. She tells me that I am the best footballer in the world. I would laugh and tell her that I am not but to her, I am her brother and that is what I am. “Sometimes I would have thought I will call her later in the week, but every day I call her now. It changes her life and I can hear it in the tone of her voice. “I offered myself to the community but I have a sister who looks up to me so much and I take it for granted because she is my sister. But it is really important to reach out to your family, no matter what you say to them. Even if it is just ‘hi’. “I moved away from Cork and Ireland and she would call me asking when I was coming home. She just wants to see me and she sees me for what I am. It is unconditional love.” In terms of a change to his approach to football, he said: “When you’re in it, it’s 100 miles an hour. Maybe the stuff the manager says, you don’t always understand it. When you’re watching it from the side, it’s a really good education. Watching the game, going to meetings, you understand what the manager is seeing in a different light. “When you’re in it, when you’re tired, emotional, you don’t get to process all these things. It was a good time for me to grow. I spent a lot of time watching clips while I was away, watching the team play, and as soon as I came back I was trying to implement that. “I spent hours in the training ground, I was leaving at five, half-five, and it was for the greater good. I had a wonderful pre season and I feel as strong and fit as I ever did. “I think as a winger, we all want to look good. Watching clips now, it’s all about efficiency. Sometimes I’ll be on a pitch and I don’t get enough touches, I’ll be saying to the manager: ‘I’m not getting enough touches’. He’ll say: ‘Be patient’. “Watching clips, you realise maybe you have two touches, two assists. That’s more important than 10 touches, 10 step overs or a back heel. But when you’re young, you maybe think it’s about entertainment. At the end of the day, it’s a job, you need to do your job, you need to win. Now I have separated entertainment and efficiency by watching and understanding. “You understand the frustration from the fans because they’re looking to win. Sometimes you want the applause, but you get the applause from doing the right thing. I was rewinding my clips and my teammates, what they’re doing, thinking why is the manager overreacting on these minor details. “Now, if I’m, on the pitch, I’m playing for efficiency. I need to be more dangerous, I need to make crosses, all these minor details are very important to be at the level you want to be.” Regarding his deadline-day move to the Blades, which he instigated in order to play more regularly than he would have at Town following his long-term injury, he says that won’t impact his performance for Ireland if he is involved at the weekend or in Armenia on Tuesday. “As disruptive as it may look from the outside, I promise you it hasn’t affected me,” he insisted. “I’m locked in and focusing on Saturday. I would be hoping everyone has the mentality that we want to get six points from the two games.” Skipper Dara O’Shea, new signing Kasey McAteer, Sammie Szmodics and Jack Taylor are also in the Ireland squad.

Photo: Matchday Images



Mark added 16:52 - Sep 5

That's a really positive attitude, and great to read about the community work, all credit to him. 12

SuffPunch added 17:13 - Sep 5

What a class act Chieo is. 11

jazzback added 17:22 - Sep 5

Great interview. Hope he has a good season in Sheffield and can come back next year stronger and fitter and part of our squad 9

CaliforniaForever added 17:41 - Sep 5

Brilliant guy, hope he comes back to Town soon. 6

Cafe_Newman added 18:21 - Sep 5

What a completely lovely bloke. Exactly the sort of character we need in our dressing room. Stay fit, Chieo, and come back soon. 8

Edmundo added 19:46 - Sep 5

Do we have a recall in January on him? Sounds like the type of person we need in the squad. 1

Steelmonkey added 06:21 - Sep 6

Personally I was very very happy to see us sign this guy and felt for him when he got that injury. He’s an exciting player to watch and I’m bitterly disappointed the club have let him go on loan, but I understand it’s best for him to rediscover his match fitness as we are probably over staffed in his position and he needs game time.

I hope the loan goes well for him, is it a step for him to move on I don’t know? I hope not as I think he has a lot to offer us still. Hopefully we have a clause to bring him back in January like Chaplin if he’s needed.

0

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 14:15 - Sep 6

What a lovely bloke. I recommend watching the interview, CO comes across as a nice, humble guy. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 08:04 - Sep 7

Wonderful interview from a great guy, but I wonder if mentally he has healed yet, as he did not seem willing or (doubt this from the interview) able to sprint fully, even this pre/season. I hope he can get back that explosive speed during his loan, as that is his USP and what could still take him to the top....hopefully with us next season. 0

