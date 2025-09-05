Youngster Bonwick Signs First Pro Deal

Friday, 5th Sep 2025 17:57

Ipswich Town Women’s youngster Kaci-Jai Bonwick has signed her first professional deal with the club.

The 18-year-old midfielder has penned a contract for the season ahead having progressed through the girls’ pathway at Town.

She netted a stunning debut goal in the final-day 8-0 victory over Cheltenham last season, which secured the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title and promotion to WSL2.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and my family to sign this first professional contract, and I would like to thank all the coaches I've had along the way who have helped me reach this point in my career,” she told the club side.

“I have loved my time at Ipswich so far and I am so pleased to commit my future to the club.

“I really enjoyed being involved within the first-team set up throughout last season and now want to kick on heading into the upcoming WSL2 campaign.”





Photo: ITFC