Hirst On as Sub to Add to Scotland Caps
Friday, 5th Sep 2025 21:57
Striker George Hirst won his fifth full cap from the bench as Scotland drew 0-0 with Denmark in Copenhagen in their opening World Cup qualifier.
Hirst, 26, came on in the 83rd minute as Steve Clarke’s put in a solid display to get their qualification campaign under way with a decent away point.
The Scots face Belarus in Zalaegerszeg in their second qualifier on Monday.
Blues keeper Cieran Slicker, who is currently on loan at League Two Barnet, was not included in the squad.
Elsewhere, on-loan Blues keeper Aro Muric played the full 90 minutes as Kosovo were beaten 4-0 in Switzerland in their first World Cup qualifier, all the goals having come before the break. The Kosovans are at home to Sweden on Monday.
Young central defender Jacob Mazionis, who is on loan at Cheltenham in League Two, was in the Lithuania U21s side which lost 4-0 at home to Ukraine having been reduced to 10 men in the dying moments.
Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA
