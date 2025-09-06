Five Could Win Ireland Caps

Saturday, 6th Sep 2025 09:54

Blues quintet Dara O’Shea, Jack Taylor, Sammie Szmodics, Kasey McAteer and Chieo Ogbene could all add to the international caps when the Republic of Ireland face Hungary in their opening World Cup qualifier against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin this evening (Amazon Prime, KO 7.45pm).

Town skipper O’Shea has previously won 35 full caps, Taylor five, Ogbene, who is on loan at Sheffield United, 24, scoring four times, Szmodics 10 and McAteer six, netting one international goal.

The Blues last had five players in the same international squad ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg in October 1977 - Trevor Whymark, Kevin Beattie, Brian Talbot, Paul Mariner and Clive Woods. Skipper Mick Mills would have been a sixth but for injury.

Mariner, Whymark, who came off the bench to make his debut, and Beattie, also a sub, winning his ninth and final cap, all played in the 2-0 victory with Talbot and Woods unused.

Following tonight’s match, Ireland travel to take on Armenia in Yerevan in their second group game on Tuesday.





Photo: Gareth Evans/News Images/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect