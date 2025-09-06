Town Quintet Win Caps as Ireland Stage Second-Half Comeback
Saturday, 6th Sep 2025 21:49
Dara O’Shea and Sammie Szmodics started and Jack Taylor, Chieo Ogbene and Kasey McAteer came off the bench as the Republic of Ireland came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with 10-man Hungary in their opening World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium this evening.
The Boys in Green found themselves two goals behind after only 15 minutes via goals from Barnabas Varga and Roland Sallai, but the game changed early in the second half with Town players at the centre of the action.
First, Blues forward Szmodics, playing his 11th full international, nodded a 49th-minute free-kick which had struck the bar back across goal, Nathan Collins flicked on and Evan Ferguson pulled a goal back.
Then, three minutes later, goalscorer Sallai scraped his studs down the back of O’Shea’s calf and ankle with the ball long gone and was shown a straight red card. The Town defender, who was winning his 36th cap, was able to continue.
As Ireland chased an equaliser, Taylor and Ogbene, who moved to Sheffield United on loan for the season on Monday, were introduced on 66, winning their sixth and 25th caps respectively.
Ogbene volleyed straight at the keeper following a free-kick before Szmodics made way, then in the final minute McAteer came off the bench to win his seventh cap.
Three minutes into time added on, Ireland finally grabbed their leveller through Swansea forward Adam Idah.
There was still time before the whistle for O’Shea to head a chance to win it over the bar.
Ireland travel to take on Armenia in Yerevan in their second group game on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, first-year academy scholar Jayden Adetiba’s UAE U18s were beaten 1-0 by Italy at a friendly tournament in Croatia. They play Ukraine in their final game on Tuesday.
Photo: Reuters
