Town Quintet Win Caps as Ireland Stage Second-Half Comeback

Saturday, 6th Sep 2025 21:49 Dara O’Shea and Sammie Szmodics started and Jack Taylor, Chieo Ogbene and Kasey McAteer came off the bench as the Republic of Ireland came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with 10-man Hungary in their opening World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium this evening. The Boys in Green found themselves two goals behind after only 15 minutes via goals from Barnabas Varga and Roland Sallai, but the game changed early in the second half with Town players at the centre of the action. First, Blues forward Szmodics, playing his 11th full international, nodded a 49th-minute free-kick which had struck the bar back across goal, Nathan Collins flicked on and Evan Ferguson pulled a goal back. Then, three minutes later, goalscorer Sallai scraped his studs down the back of O’Shea’s calf and ankle with the ball long gone and was shown a straight red card. The Town defender, who was winning his 36th cap, was able to continue. As Ireland chased an equaliser, Taylor and Ogbene, who moved to Sheffield United on loan for the season on Monday, were introduced on 66, winning their sixth and 25th caps respectively. Ogbene volleyed straight at the keeper following a free-kick before Szmodics made way, then in the final minute McAteer came off the bench to win his seventh cap. Three minutes into time added on, Ireland finally grabbed their leveller through Swansea forward Adam Idah. There was still time before the whistle for O’Shea to head a chance to win it over the bar. Ireland travel to take on Armenia in Yerevan in their second group game on Tuesday. Elsewhere, first-year academy scholar Jayden Adetiba’s UAE U18s were beaten 1-0 by Italy at a friendly tournament in Croatia. They play Ukraine in their final game on Tuesday.

Photo: Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueNomad added 21:57 - Sep 6

BBC said Chieo was brilliant when he came on. Kerkez couldn’t handle him. 5

ArnieM added 00:17 - Sep 7

I watched the game and thought hoe hood Ogbene was tonight.... thought , that's brilliant for Town, but then remembered we've just loaned him out, to our next opponents. You couldnt write it could you!! 5

ChingShady added 01:56 - Sep 7

Chieo does it for 1 game, he'll be injured again in a few unfortunately. Don't doubt the effort or character of the man, but his body is made of glass :/ If he last a whole season without getting injured then lets take him back after his loan :P -6

londonben added 07:37 - Sep 7

Cheio needs regular minutes to get back to his best and there’s too much competition for him to get that with us at the moment. Could be a huge player for us in the second half of the season if his loan goes well though. 0

BlueBoots added 07:38 - Sep 7

@ChingShady



Chieo's league appearances last few seasons:



24/25 - 5 (then ruptured his achilles)

23/24 - 30 for Luton in the Prem

22/23 - 39 for Rotherham in the Championship

21/22 - 45 for Rotherham in League One



One serious injury has kept him out for any spell over the past few seasons, but you go ahead and keep making stuff up





9

grinch added 08:06 - Sep 7

Why is macateer here when Chieo is a better player all this talk yhat players wanted game time is smoke screen we have brought in players that are not better than those who have left big mistake imo we now have players who will get gametime who are weaker than those who left...why is tge question is it so we can use the excuse that tge team needs to gel possibly until xmas when our season will be finished ? 0

atty added 09:12 - Sep 7

Ogbene regaining his fitness by playing international football, but not fit enough to play for Town. 0

blueoutlook added 09:48 - Sep 7

Londonben: I don’t think there is any recall on his loan in January. There is with Connor,but not him I don’t believe. 1

slade1 added 10:15 - Sep 7

Chieo had an excellent game when he came on and was involved in a lot.

If he can stay fit and get in the team he will be one of the best players here easily, 1

bkb added 10:21 - Sep 7

McAteer was a panic buy when it looked like the Egeli deal was not going to come off. When it did we were stuck with three right sided players plus Wes coming back. With Cheio being loaned for the season that’s two players who were deemed good enough to pay £8m for last summer. Just one of a load of questions that should have been put in the so called interview with Matt Holland. 2

armchaircritic59 added 18:40 - Sep 7

I think this sorts out the loan confusion. There is " no option or obligation, or recall in January " . Hope that helps! 0

atty added 18:44 - Sep 7

Matt Holland, amongst other things, is a Director of the Club, so there was never going to be any in depth critical interviewing. Why not let a combo of Phil Ham and Stuart Watson do one. 0

Cadiar added 21:22 - Sep 7

Hells bells, bkb has all this inside information, however does he manage it? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments