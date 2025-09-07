Szmodics Out of Irish Squad Due to Injury

Sunday, 7th Sep 2025 11:42 Blues forward Sammie Szmodics has pulled out of the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Armenia due to injury. Szmodics won his 11th full cap in last night’s 2-2 home draw with Hungary before being substituted in the 78th minute in what looked a tactical switch. The 29-year-old wrote on Twitter that he hoped the unspecified issue wouldn’t prove to be too serious. Szmodics’s Town teammates Dara O’Shea, Kasey McAteer, Jack Taylor and Chieo Ogbene, who is on loan at Sheffield United for the season, remain in the squad.

Photo: Andrew Surma/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



IP1Blue added 11:45 - Sep 7

Why we didn’t deregister Harry Clarke until January and keep Chaplin is beyond me. Could have then said to Chaplin if you’re not playing by January, then you can leave. A decision which looks like it could come back to haunt us as now in the 10 position we’ve only got Akron who hasn’t even had a pre season… 5

Lightningboy added 11:52 - Sep 7

Szmodics might be a goalscorer but he hasn't got the footballing brain of Chaplin to play that number 10 role.



Add to that he's become very injury prone - One of the daftest decisions by the club in recent years. 12

ghostofescobar added 11:56 - Sep 7

IP1Blue - if you read the comments around chappers leaving from both Kieran and chappers himself, there should be no reason why it would beyond you to understand why he wanted to leave: he wanted to leave, he wasn’t put on the transfer list. 16

jas0999 added 11:58 - Sep 7

Shame for Sammie, but at least we have one of our better players to come in … Conor Chaplin.



Oh ….



Still think it was a shocking decision to let him go, particularly as KM is now saying that he hopefully hasn’t played last game for the club. Sammie is sadly injury prone. 3

BlueSkies added 12:11 - Sep 7

Ghost - Yes, and why did he want to leave? Because he's been treated abysmally. That's where the problem lay. -12

DavoIPB added 12:36 - Sep 7

No he left because he hasn't been good enough and he is not good enough for this team moving forward. We have plenty who can play the ten role including Nunez akpom and egli. 3

Gforce added 13:00 - Sep 7

Probably just precautionary. Chill out. 9

ringwoodblue added 13:40 - Sep 7

Really like Sammie but he hasn’t reproduced for us his form when at Blackburn. I’m just surprised Ireland don’t have a better option than him. -3

Linkboy13 added 13:45 - Sep 7

Seems to be picking up a lot of injuries after being virtually injury free at Blackburn and scoring goals for fun hasn't really worked out for him at Ipswich. 7

SickParrot added 13:51 - Sep 7

I wonder if Sammie is just making sure that he can play on Friday. Hope so. Kieran hasn't been able to get the best out of him yet, partly due to injuries, but he was outstanding for Blackburn in 2023/24. Clarke and Philogene were also excellent in the Championship that season but have so far failed to deliver for Kieran. I wonder why. System?, defensive duties? or failure to get the ball to them quick enough (before there are 10 men behind the ball)? 11

WestSussexBlue added 13:59 - Sep 7

Some strange comments on here regarding Chappers.

Kmc explained very clearly during the interview the position with Connor. He left with our very best wishes following his decision to pursue regular football on a weekly basis, something that Town couldn’t unfortunately offer him. 10

darkhorse28 added 14:05 - Sep 7

ghostofescobar - he’s 29, in his prime, has a wonderful record at our club, clearly a key role in the back to back promotions.



Absolutely at the peak of his powers.



He hasn’t played for over 12 months as a regular, and is probably 3rd or 4th choice in the 10 role, certainly behind Sammie and Alpom.



So not transfer listed BUT 100% managed out of the club!



How does any professional, with his record, at his age, stay in those circumstances?



Sit and prey two players get serious injuries? Or leave?



Managed OUT. Not rocket science.



If we were premier league, it makes sense, at this level, a bit less so.



We’ve managed a few players out in their prime, Wolf is another who wasn’t going to play football.



It does look like if players stop responding to the manager.., we are happy to making sweeping changes.., over and over.



Interesting strategy. Let’s see how it works.



If the replacements get more than 96 points, I’ll eat my John Wark shirt .., laces first!!!



Baby and bath water when it comes to Butgess, Chaplin and Wolf - replaced by players (at this level) FAR more expensive, and it’s marginal if they’re an upgrade.



Chaplin will smash it at Portsmouth with regular games.., everybody can see that.



WE decided he could go.., surplus to requirements.



McKenna saying he want to keep players…, that he never selects .., is poor, his PR has become really fragmented, and lacks logic.



Just be honest.



They won’t feature and need to move for games.



He tried to be ‘all things to all people’ far too concerned with remaining popular than being honest.



You don’t sign two or three players ahead of someone if you think they’re important to the first 11. -3

blueoutlook added 14:17 - Sep 7

Strange comments about Sammy not scoring. That’s because McKenna doesn’t use him like Blackburn did. Same reason Clarke isn’t scoring, because we don’t use him the way Sunderland used him. Square pegs in found hole. I can’t see it changing because McKenna is very stubborn . 2

Carberry added 14:40 - Sep 7

Cameron Humphreys will be the next. Brought back into the fold with a great fanfare but will never be included in the XI. So much BS around the players from the management, do we think Chaplin will want to come back and warm the bench - of course not. That was said to keep the fans sweet.

And the biggest message from that interview was Aston telling all the fans not to criticise and endorse everything they do. Pathetic. 1

blues1 added 14:43 - Sep 7

The usual idiots talking bs. Darkhorse of course. Not a clue..

Blueskies. Ho w,has he been treated atrociously? Had an injury that kept him out for a while last season, and frankly has done little for 2 seasons now. Is behind Szmodics, Akpom, Nunez and Egeli, all of who can play number 10. He recognised that and so wanted to go on loan. His choice, no1 else's. Clearly the club didnt want him to go, thus the recall clause for January. 3

ghostofescobar added 14:54 - Sep 7

Dark horse, I think the votes say it all, but of course football, as with most things in life, are all down to personal opinions. In my opinion, chappers hasn’t played well for around 18 months. If he was, he would have been in the eleven week in, week out, other than when injured. KM wants to win games, other than poor form, why else would he not be making the team? Managed out is dramatic, and even if true, he would be managed out due to poor form. Why would we manage out a player on top form? And for the record, I adore chappers. Him moving hurt me more than sammy going. I would like nothing more than him coming back in January, with games under his belt, in form, and helping us to promotion. 4

hunty21 added 15:36 - Sep 7

Ghost, chaplin wanted regular football so why did we guarantee that hes much better as no10 that 2 strikers who play as 2nd striker this decision looks poor now step up humphreys please 1

LWNR1973 added 16:00 - Sep 7

darkhorse28-just read your latest post twice. What on earth are going on about? 6

rdibble added 16:01 - Sep 7

We haven’t seen the best of him hardly scored a goal lacks pace injury prone similar to many of our recent signings disappointing 0

PortmanTerrorist added 16:05 - Sep 7

OK so we are all gutted Chappers left but to say we are sorry at 10 is bonkers. Half our squad think they are no.10! lol 1

Bazza8564 added 16:05 - Sep 7

Why is everybody panicking and talking about Chaplin?

Akpom is a ten, Sindre can play 10, Taylor, Nunez or Cajuste at a push could probably play 10....Thats five of them

Chances are hes got a mild strain, he might be on the bench for one game rather than starting and that will be it. The commentators didnt realise he was injured, there was no stretcher, ambulance, paramedic and as far as I can tell, he hasnt died. Usual negative bo**ocks 8

blueboy1981 added 17:13 - Sep 7

Here we go again …… !!! -2

blueboy1981 added 17:26 - Sep 7

…..,, the Treatment Room at Portman Road is too Comfortable - like the rest of the Club for some !!!

Don’t overlook League 1 as more than a ‘threat’ this season - it’s real, and some of you could easily end with ‘egg on your face’.

The current gap already NEEDS to be CLOSED, and not extended …. !!! -3

ArnieM added 17:26 - Sep 7

Not sure how anyone could come to the conclusion that

Chaplin isn't/ wasn't good enough last season, he wasn't bloody played, so how the hell can anyone judge!! 4

hyperbrit added 17:37 - Sep 7

clearly McK doesn't know how to get the best out of his players which many on this site keep saying but every time I mention it I get a down vote lol -3

