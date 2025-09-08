Hirst Could Add to Caps

Monday, 8th Sep 2025 09:43

Town striker George Hirst could add to his international caps this evening when Scotland take on Belarus in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary in their second World Cup qualifier this evening (BBC Three, KO 7.45pm).

Hirst, 26, won his fifth full cap from the bench as Scotland drew 0-0 with Denmark in Copenhagen on Friday.

The match is being played behind closed doors in Hungary as Belarus have been banned from hosting games by UEFA due to their support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Blues keeper Cieran Slicker, who is currently on loan at League Two Barnet, was not included in the squad.

Elsewhere, another on-loan Blues keeper, Aro Muric,, who is with Serie A Sassuolo for the season, could win his 45th full cap when his side host Sweden in a World Cup qualifier having been beaten 4-0 in their first game in Switzerland on Friday.





Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA