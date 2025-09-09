Quartet Set For Irish Caps
Tuesday, 9th Sep 2025 09:51
Blues quartet Dara O’Shea, Jack Taylor, Kasey McAteer and Chieo Ogbene could all add to their caps when the Republic of Ireland face Armenia in their second World Cup qualifying group game in Yerevan this evening (Amazon Prime, KO 5pm).
O’Shea and Sammie Szmodics, who withdrew from the squad due to injury on Sunday, started Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hungary in Dublin with Taylor, McAteer and Ogbene, who last week joined Sheffield United on loan for the season, all coming off the bench in the second half.
The Town skipper has previously won 36 full caps, Taylor six, McAteer seven, scoring once, and Ogbene 25, bagging four international goals.
Elsewhere, new Blues forward Sindre Walle Egeli looks set to win his eighth Norway U21s cap when they take on Slovenia in a European Championship qualifier in Drammen (KO 5pm).
Walle Egeli has also won one senior cap, as a sub in a Nations League tie in Kazakhstan last year, having previously played at U15, U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels.
Young central defender Jacob Mazionis, who is on loan at Cheltenham in League Two for the season, is with the Lithuania U21s, who face Hungary, also in a European Championship qualifier, at home in Druskininkai (KO 5pm).
Development squad forward Josh Pitts is with the Maltese U21s squad for their opening European Championship qualifier at home to Greece in Ta' Qali (KO 6pm).
Pitts, who joined the club from Southampton last season following a trial, has previously won two caps at U21 level having previously featured for the U18s.
First-year academy scholar Jayden Adetiba is with the UAE U18s, who play the final game of a four-team Croatia-based friendly tournament against Ukraine this afternoon.
Last night, striker George Hirst was an unused sub as Scotland won 2-0 against Belarus in Hungary in their second World Cup qualifier.
Blues keeper Aro Muric, who is on loan in Serie A with Sassuolo for the season, played. the full 90 minutes and kept a clean sheet as Kosovo beat Sweden 2-0 in Pristina in a World Cup qualifier, the 26-year-old’s 45th full cap.
Photo: Gareth Evans/News Images/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.4 by The_Flashing_Smile
I'm not sure why this one came out like this. I think some of you calling for a different rhyme scheme got into my brain, but this stream of consciousness came to me upon waking this morning. Sometimes I just tune in, and it all drops out. It's best not to ask questions.
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town. by The_Flashing_Smile
I decided to set myself a challenge for the new season - to write a poem match report for every league game. Why? I’ve no idea really.
Championship Preview: Derby County by ad_wilkin
When John Eustace took over at Pride Park on 13th February the Rams looked to be in serious trouble, however, six wins and two draws across March and April was impressive form and was just enough to keep them up by a point on the final day of the season.
Championship Preview: Preston North End by ad_wilkin
Preston North End were one of just a few teams to take three points off Ipswich Town in the 2023/24 season going 3-0 up at Deepdale by half-time before a Kieffer Moore brace restored hope but was not enough to inspire Town to a point, the game ending 3-2.
Championship Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Will Still does now have a UEFA Pro Licence and following successful spells at Stade de Reims and RC Lens, has finally made the much-anticipated move to English football to take over a Southampton side that churned through managers in their attempt to survive the Premier League.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]