Quartet Set For Irish Caps

Tuesday, 9th Sep 2025 09:51 Blues quartet Dara O’Shea, Jack Taylor, Kasey McAteer and Chieo Ogbene could all add to their caps when the Republic of Ireland face Armenia in their second World Cup qualifying group game in Yerevan this evening (Amazon Prime, KO 5pm). O’Shea and Sammie Szmodics, who withdrew from the squad due to injury on Sunday, started Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hungary in Dublin with Taylor, McAteer and Ogbene, who last week joined Sheffield United on loan for the season, all coming off the bench in the second half. The Town skipper has previously won 36 full caps, Taylor six, McAteer seven, scoring once, and Ogbene 25, bagging four international goals. Elsewhere, new Blues forward Sindre Walle Egeli looks set to win his eighth Norway U21s cap when they take on Slovenia in a European Championship qualifier in Drammen (KO 5pm). Walle Egeli has also won one senior cap, as a sub in a Nations League tie in Kazakhstan last year, having previously played at U15, U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels. Young central defender Jacob Mazionis, who is on loan at Cheltenham in League Two for the season, is with the Lithuania U21s, who face Hungary, also in a European Championship qualifier, at home in Druskininkai (KO 5pm). Development squad forward Josh Pitts is with the Maltese U21s squad for their opening European Championship qualifier at home to Greece in Ta' Qali (KO 6pm). Pitts, who joined the club from Southampton last season following a trial, has previously won two caps at U21 level having previously featured for the U18s. First-year academy scholar Jayden Adetiba is with the UAE U18s, who play the final game of a four-team Croatia-based friendly tournament against Ukraine this afternoon. Last night, striker George Hirst was an unused sub as Scotland won 2-0 against Belarus in Hungary in their second World Cup qualifier. Blues keeper Aro Muric, who is on loan in Serie A with Sassuolo for the season, played. the full 90 minutes and kept a clean sheet as Kosovo beat Sweden 2-0 in Pristina in a World Cup qualifier, the 26-year-old’s 45th full cap.

Photo: Gareth Evans/News Images/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



