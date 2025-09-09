Town Confirm 25-Man Squad

Tuesday, 9th Sep 2025 10:49 Town have confirmed their 25-man Championship squad. Championship sides are limited to 25 players born prior to 1st January 2004 following the closure of the transfer window last Monday. Players younger than that, which includes recent signing Sindre Walle Egeli, are not required to be named but are automatically eligible. All loanees need to be included but in Town’s case all would qualify in any case. As expected, left-back Conor Townsend is omitted as he is out for the season having suffered an ACL injury in pre-season. Squad: Chuba Akpom, Ivan Azon, Elkan Baggott, Wes Burns, David Button, Jens Cajuste, Harry Clarke, Jack Clarke, Leif Davis, Darnell Furlong, Jacob Greaves, George Hirst, Cameron Humphreys, Ben Johnson, Cedric Kipre, Azor Matusiwa, Kasey McAteer, Marcelino Nunez, Dara O’Shea, Alex Palmer, Jaden Philogene, Sam Szmodics, Jack Taylor, Christian Walton, Ashley Young.

Miaow added 10:57 - Sep 9

That squad ought to be good enough to have us around the top end of the table. 22

WeWereZombies added 11:02 - Sep 9

Good to see Wes and Harry named, confirms that we should see them playing before Christmas. And when you look through the squad there are six other names who have been with the club through the promotions from the third and second tiers, something to build a team spirit on. 5

Roburmsyenna added 11:02 - Sep 9

Where's Walle???





(yep I know he's under 21 so doesn't count) 4

stinkiusminkius added 11:04 - Sep 9

A bit odd that there are 4 right backs and only one specialist left back. And I still think letting Chappers go was a mistake, but let’s give them time to gel. -1

Richhibb added 11:11 - Sep 9

What has happened to the young left back Boniface who was on the bench so much at the end of last season. Is he injured? 0

cooper4england added 11:12 - Sep 9

I'm sure he won't but if Townsend makes a miraculous recovery before the end of the season does it mean he can't play or does it get revised in January? 0

LWNR1973 added 11:15 - Sep 9

Very decent looking squad, I hope Elkan breaks through I’ve always liked him. 3

PBITFC10 added 11:15 - Sep 9

Boniface DOB 11.03.2006 - "Players younger than that, which includes recent signing Sindre Walle Egeli, are not required to be named but are automatically eligible" 6

Suffolkboy added 11:18 - Sep 9

Looks well balanced overall and should enable us to field a strong and multi faceted team to match pretty well all requirements .

KM will be developing both the new and existing talents and technical skills from what appears a positively placed group!

COYB -1

blues1 added 11:19 - Sep 9

Richiebb. Boniface doesnt have to be named bcse of his age. 3

blues1 added 11:22 - Sep 9

Stinkiusminkius. Young, Johnson, can also play left back. As can Greaves and Kipre or harry Clarke for that matter. . 2

Guthrum added 11:26 - Sep 9

cooper4england - The list only lasts until the next transfer window opens (1st Jan 2026).



Individual changes can be applied for prior to that, but requires a good reason and approval not guaranteed. Presumably if someone else got an injury which put them out for four to five months (or the whole season) and we wanted to sign a free agent as cover, that would be okayed. 2

JewellintheTown added 11:35 - Sep 9

Plenty of flexibility in that squad to move players into other positions if need be.

Individual quality on paper much higher.

Could you image if we were told we'd get this future squad & millions to spare when back in L1? We'd have taken it and sold both kidneys.

Now just to get them all clicking like the last lot.

Exciting times. In KM we trust.

4

Bazza8564 added 11:47 - Sep 9

My understanding from a friend of his is that Wes' fitness target date for playing is the Norwich match on October 5th. It will be great to have him available again, even if he doesnt feature regularly, he's been a big part of our journey, as has Harry 5

Linkboy13 added 11:49 - Sep 9

Blues 1 i can also play left back but i wouldn't be any good. To much of this round pegs in square holes at the club at the moment and fans wonder why players are not performing at their best. 0

wischip added 12:14 - Sep 9

....and relax. 0

ringwoodblue added 12:15 - Sep 9

Glad to see Cam Humphreys and Elkan Baggott in the squad. Need to give our youngsters a chance 4

d77sgw added 12:23 - Sep 9

Ringwood, probably more to do with the 'homegrown' rule in EFL competition:

- EFL "homegrown" rules require a certain number of players in a matchday squad to be registered with an English or Welsh club for three seasons before their 21st birthday. Clubs also must field at least one "club-developed" player, defined as someone registered to the club for at least a year before their Under-19 season ends. These rules aim to encourage the development of local talent and ensure opportunities for English-qualified players in the first team. 0

Rimsy added 12:32 - Sep 9

When you see that squad written down, it looks awesome for the Championship. Makes the start we've had all the more galling. Still think we'll storm this league once up to speed. 1

Dissboyitfc added 13:08 - Sep 9

And still people moaning, we have plenty of cover at left back, Young greaves Johnson humphries boniface 0

Dissboyitfc added 13:12 - Sep 9

Squad looks good enough to me for a competitive season, but will have a proper opinion in December as to whether this was a good transfer window 0

BeachBlue added 13:21 - Sep 9

I used to play as Left Back (in the dressing room) 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 13:40 - Sep 9

Sorry Suffolkboy. Downmarket you by mistake. 0

WestSussexBlue added 13:43 - Sep 9

I hope Bazza8564 is correct. I feel Wes is a bigger miss to our side than some think.

To have him back certainly before December would be great news. 2

jas0999 added 13:53 - Sep 9

Looks a strong squad …



Over to KM to get us playing and more importantly winning. 1

