South West Branch Meet-Up For Sheffield United Match
Wednesday, 10th Sep 2025 19:35
The South West Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up to watch Friday’s home game against Sheffield United (KO 8pm).
The Ludo Sports Bar in Brunel Square, Bath is the venue for the meet-up to see the Blues take on the Blades.
