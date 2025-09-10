Nsofor Joins Needham On Loan

Wednesday, 10th Sep 2025 19:55

Academy forward Jackson Nsofor has joined Southern League Premier Division Central Needham Market on a work experience loan.

Nsofor, 17, is a second-year scholar and regular for the U18s, netting three times in their last two matches.

Meanwhile, central midfielder Usisya Longwe, also 17, has returned to Town following his month on loan with Felixstowe & Walton United.





Photo: TWTD