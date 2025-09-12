Gray in New Zealand Squad For U20 World Cup

Friday, 12th Sep 2025 09:37 Blues keeper Henry Gray has been named in the New Zealand squad for the U20 World Cup which gets under way in Chile later this month. The 20-year-old was in the senior squad for the Soccer Ashes games against Australia during the international break, having been with the All Whites previously in 2023, but is yet to win a full cap. The young New Zealanders are in Group A and face the hosts in their opening match on Saturday 27th September, before taking Egypt three days later and finally Japan on Friday 3rd October. The top two in the groups plus the four best third-placed sides go through to the round of 16. “I’m really pleased with the squad we have assembled to take to Chile for the FIFA U20 World Cup which has a good blend of domestic and international experience,” head coach Chris Greenacre, formerly a striker with Mansfield, Stoke and Tranmere among others, said. “We have good pedigree at this tournament with the team processing out of the group at the last four editions, so it is absolutely our target to do the same with this squad. “Having been to Chile in June for our warm-up games, we have some idea of what to expect but obviously the tournament is going to be another level. “We are up against three other good teams, including the hosts, so it will be great to take them on in front of what I’m sure will be a big and passionate crowd. “From speaking to the boys I know they are really excited, so we are all looking forward to boarding the plane and getting our FIFA U20 World Cup campaign under way.” Gray, who was born in Mönchengladbach, spent the second half of 2024/25 on loan at Braintree Town, and won the National League side’s Young Player of the Season award. Earlier in the campaign, he trained with the Blues’ first-team squad and signed a new contract at Portman Road. Gray, who is still to make a senior debut for Town, joined the club in the summer of 2023 from New Zealand Central League side Waterside Karori following a trial at the end of the previous campaign. He was previously with A-League club Wellington Phoenix’s reserves.

Photo: Matchday Images



WeWereZombies added 10:29 - Sep 12

Hmm, a few players registered with West Brom in that squad - and we have signed a few from West Brom over the last couple of years, link ? 0

