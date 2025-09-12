U18s at Palace

Friday, 12th Sep 2025 09:46 Town’s U18s face Crystal Palace at the Eagles’ training ground on Saturday afternoon (KO midday). David Wright and Matt Pooley’s side are still chasing their first win of the season having been denied victory in the last minute against Reading at Playford Road a fortnight ago, the Blues having been reduced to 10 men following keeper Daniel Bentley’s dismissal just after half-time. The young Blues, in their first season in the U18 Premier League following the academy’s elevation to category one, are 13th in the southern division. Palace are second having taken six points from their first three matches.

Photo: TWTD



