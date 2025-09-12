Akpom: I Always Had My Mind Set on Ipswich

Friday, 12th Sep 2025 11:35 by Kallum Brisset Chuba Akpom has revealed he always wanted to sign for Town this summer despite nearly joining Championship rivals Birmingham City. The forward was at the centre of a week-long transfer saga last month in which the Blues were understood to have hijacked a deal that would have seen Akpom join the Midlanders on a season-long loan before later offering a permanent move to Dutch giants Ajax. While weighing-up multiple offers, Akpom says there was only one destination he wanted to pursue once Town came to the table with a season-long loan, which also includes an obligation to buy for £7 million if the Blues are promoted. “It’s no secret that I was close to joining Birmingham,” he said. “I was still stuck on where I wanted to play, in the Premier League I had some interest and in some top divisions I had some interest. “But once it was decided that I wanted to come back to the Championship, I always had my mind set on if Ipswich wanted me I’d go there because of the style of play. “Fortunately, they came in at the last moment and that was the case. It was all footballing reasons why I wanted to come to Ipswich. “It’s quite entertaining for you guys, but for me it was just mental. Up and down the motorway in hotel rooms, trying not to be seen by people. “In hotels I had people trying to take pictures of me and stuff like that because everything’s not out yet just trying to stay low key. Once it was all signed and done, I was so glad just to be on the pitch because ultimately that’s what I want to do is play football.

“I don’t want to be getting DMs from my friends showing me blogs posting ‘Chuba’s going to Birmingham’ and ‘Chuba’s going to Ipswich’, because that’s what was happening, I just wanted to be playing football. I’m glad that it’s all done and I’m here.” Asked why he wanted to move to Town, he said: “Because of the project that I saw, the players that they’d signed, the manager definitely, and most importantly the style of play. The way that the team is set up, it really suits me and I think I’ll really thrive this season. “Once I decided that I wanted to come back to the Championship, it was 100 per cent Ipswich that I wanted to come to. “The environment is very important and the style of play. All of these factors come into one and I feel like that’s the main reason why I came here because I felt like the environment would just be perfect for me at Ipswich. “The style of play, the players, and what the gaffer wanted me to do. I’ll definitely put it down to the environment. “I’m feeling settled. I moved into the first house that I viewed, I know how it gets being in hotels for weeks because I’ve been at so many clubs, so I just wanted to get settled as soon as possible. "Everyone here has been very welcoming, players, staff. Knowing my situation where I’ve not really had much of a pre-season, the staff have been unbelievable with managing me and integrating me back into the team slowly. I’m grateful for that.” Akpom also revealed he spoke to his former Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, who is close friends with Town manager Kieran McKenna, and former Blues captain Sam Morsy before making the switch. He said: “Yeah, I did. Similar ways of playing and generally just two top people that you can have a conversation with. “The main factor for me is learning. I’m 29 but as I get older I feel like I’m learning more and more. When I was with Michael Carrick, he taught me so much. “Already with the gaffer here, I’ve had a few meetings and conversations with him and I’m picking up on small bits already. I just want to improve as much as I can and do the best that I can. “Morsy had nothing but good things to say about Ipswich. He said he enjoyed his time here and he said that it would definitely suit me coming here. I spoke to him a day before I arrived here and he just had positive things to say.” When Akpom signed, there were many questions surrounding the role that he would play, having played as a centre-forward as well as in deeper roles throughout his career. While claiming he is happy to play wherever McKenna feels best, Akpom believes playing in a supporting role behind the main forward is his preferred position. He said: “I think the gaffer sees me as quite a versatile player. At Ajax, I played left-wing, right-wing, but I think my best position is probably as a second striker behind the striker. “I can also play as a nine, I can also play on the side, but I’d say behind the striker, linking up the play, arriving deep in the box and just sniffing out good spaces and opportunities to cause some damage.” Asked whether he could replicate his form that saw him score 28 goals for Middlesbrough three years ago, Akpom said: “I hope so, that would be great. I just try and give 100 per cent. Of course, I’m a forward so I want to score so I’ll try and score as many as possible.”

